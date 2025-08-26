Dak Prescott Yet to Enter NFL’s $100 Million Club Despite Becoming World’s 4th-Highest-Paid Athlete

The current narrative surrounding the Dallas Cowboys seems to suggest that Jerry Jones isn’t a fan of paying his star players, but the team’s QB1, Dak Prescott, would beg to differ. Thanks to Jones’ generosity, which largely came in the form of a four-year, $240-million contract extension, the 32-year-old veteran is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world today.

He’s the fourth-highest paid athlete on the 2025 Forbes list, and is currently out earning the likes of both Lionel Messi and LeBron James. Nevertheless, he’s yet to crack the top-20 rankings for the NFL’s richest players.

Despite having earned nearly $300-million worth of contracts throughout his nine-years in the league, $296,326,645 to be exact, Prescott’s personal net worth is reportedly sitting at just $90 million. That’s enough to make him the 23rd richest NFL player, but it stops just shy of granting him access to the $100-million club.

He’ll reach that benchmark soon enough, but for now, he’ll have to settle for the company of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Carson Palmer, and Ryan Tannehill, all of whom also sport net worth’s of $90 million. Once Prescott finally does reach $100-million, however, he’ll then join a list that includes names such as Brett Favre and Ben Roethlisberger, two of the most iconic quarterbacks of the modern era.

Suffice to say, if Micah Parsons is wondering where all of his money went, he should probably ask his quarterback. Prescott’s 2025 cap hit is north of $50 million, and it’s more than double that of Parsons.

Once the calendar turns over to 2026, Prescott’s cap hit will climb even higher, as Jones and the Cowboys will owe him more than $74 million. That’s more than three times the amount that Parsons is set to receive this season.

Factor in that Prescott is the proud majority owner of multiple steak houses throughout Texas, as well as the fact that he currently holds one of the most valuable endorsement portfolios of any NFL player today, and it becomes easy to see why it won’t take long for the former fourth-round draft pick to enter the $100-million club. His rate of pay may seem excessive for a quarterback who has a 2-5 playoff record, but the Cowboys simply aren’t the same without him.

Prescott has managed to play in 16 or more games in six separate seasons throughout his career. In four of those instances, Dallas was able to finish the regular season with double digit wins.

His .605 win percentage is the sixth highest among active quarterbacks who have also started in at least 75 games, suggesting that, regardless of how you may feel about him, Prescott gives his team a better chance to win than most of his contemporaries. Nevertheless, the upcoming 2025 regular season will likely be a telling one for his future with the team, as the last time we saw him, Dallas was in the midst of a three-game losing streak.