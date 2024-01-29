The San Francisco 49ers did what they couldn’t do last year by securing the NFC Championship against the Lions. Star running back Christian McCaffrey not only stole the spotlight with his two crucial rushing scores but also with his sweet moment with finance, Olivia Culpo, the former Miss Universe turned high-profile model and influencer.

Advertisement

For a while now, the NFL world has been abuzz with the blossoming Love Story between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Swift, with her melodious charm, and Kelce, with his athletic prowess, have captured the limelight effortlessly. But as the saying goes, every star has its dawn. Another couple is now steering attention towards a different kind of magic they are creating together: McCaffrey and Culpo.

Following the NFC championship game on Sunday, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo’s adorable celebration has been rocking social media. A viral video shows the NFL player and Culpo sharing a heartfelt embrace and kiss, celebrating his first Super Bowl entry. Many followers were quick to voice their admiration for them, even suggesting that the power couple was becoming their new favorites.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2q084RAfYF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Their heartfelt embrace and a chest bump left fans in awe, with a few of them pleading with McCaffrey to finish the job in the finals. One of them wrote, “CMC, you are our only hope against Taylor Swift.”

Others didn’t shy away from throwing shades at Travis and Taylor, with one of them noting, “CMC & Olivia Culpo >>Trav & Taylor Swift.” Take a look:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1751929822140616717?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After spending 6 years with the Panthers, CMC moved to San Francisco with a dream. It almost came to fruition last season before they suffered a devastating loss against the Eagles in the NFC Championship. Nevertheless, Culpo has remained a pillar of support for her fiance, who is now on his way to Sin City for the Super Bowl LVIII.

Advertisement

A Love Story for the Ages ft. Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo

Rumors of Culpo and McCaffrey’s fling initially started when the latter liked one of Culpo’s pictures on Instagram in 2019. A few months after this, the duo was spotted vacationing in Mexico, and the former Miss Universe soon became a regular presence on the sidelines for the Panthers’ games. They made their linkup official in 2019 via Instagram, as per People. Since then, they have grown as a couple, even adopting a puppy and eventually getting engaged.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/B4ssoqzBqsg/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Culpo’s support for McCaffrey has been unwavering. Whether it was attending the Carolina Panthers games or celebrating his trade to the San Francisco 49ers, her pride and excitement have been evident. Her message on Instagram read, “I’m so proud of you, Christian! Niners Nation, let’s go!” reflects not just support, but a shared dream.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo have carved out a space of their own. They remind us that behind the glitz and glamor, the heart of any story is the relationship between two people. As they embark on their adventure to the Super Bowl and beyond, they achieve this not simply as two individuals but as one, united in love.