Bradley Boseman Retirement: Chargers Center Gives Team a $6 Million Cap Boost

After giving the last eight years of his life to three different NFL franchises, veteran center Bradley Bozeman is calling it a career. The 31-year-old saw 110 starts throughout his time in the league and managed to collect more than $24 million in career earnings, so even though he may have finished his final season with one of the lowest PFF grades possible, it’s likely that Bozeman is content with his overall body of work.

Of course, the Los Angeles Chargers are likely pleased about the decision, too. The veteran’s departure will provide $6 million in cap relief for the AFC West runner-ups, who were already in need of some changes upfront.

Bradley Bozeman started 33 games over the last two years for the #Chargers and, over the course of his career, started 110 games. LA will save nearly $6M in cap space with his retirement, bringing them close to $90M in space this offseason. https://t.co/IzzUn2J97h — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 23, 2026

The Chargers were already enjoying the privilege of having the third most cap space of any team in the NFL prior to Bozeman’s retirement, but now that they have that much more to work with, Los Angeles figures to be one of the more active teams throughout the upcoming free agency period.

Throw in the fact that they still have the 22nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, as well as their hiring of Mike McDaniel, and it’s safe to say that this offense is going to be a lot more productive than it was in 2025.

For those who can remember back to when the Chargers were healthy and averaging 24 points per game throughout the first 10 weeks of this past season, that certainly sounds like a scary proposition, and that’s because it is. Not only will an improved offensive line bring about better passing totals for Justin Herbert, who was an early frontrunner for the regular season MVP award, but it will also allow Omarion Hampton to step into the forefront of the league-wide running back discussion.

Los Angeles is well aware of the potential firepower that it has scattered throughout its offensive lineup, and now that it has an equally potent play caller in McDaniel, all that is left for them to sure up is that offensive line. Now that they have all of the means in which to do so, fans shouldn’t be surprised to see them once again draft a big man in the first round, with the same holding true in free agency as well.

For better or worse, it’s safe to say that L.A. won’t be getting a repeat of its 11-win season, but given the amount of potential that the front office holds throughout the coming months, it’ll more than likely be for the better.