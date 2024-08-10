mobile app bar

Patrick Mahomes Calls Chiefs Equipment Director ‘Lazy’ for Not Getting His Shattered Helmet Back

Suresh Menon
Published

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts after a play during the second quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this year, the NFL perhaps witnessed one of the coldest moments in its history when Patrick Mahomes’ helmet shattered after a head-to-head collision with safety DeShon Elliott. While it’s been months since the incident, Mahomes hasn’t forgotten about it, as he recently revealed that he is still on the lookout for the iconic helmet.

In Wednesday’s media presser following training camp, a journalist reminded Mahomes of their previous conversation in January, where the QB had expressed his desire to get the helmet back.

When asked if the shattered helmet was in his possession yet, Mahomes surprisingly replied with a firm “No”. The QB revealed that the delay was due to the Chiefs’ Equipment Director, Allen Wright.

He even cheekily poked fun at Allen, attributing the delay to his “little bit” of laziness:

“I haven’t got it back yet. I’m trying to get it back still. I mean Allan, man… [He is] sometimes just kind of lazy. I’m not going to say it, but just a little bit [lazy].”

 

Apart from the imagery of Mahomes and Elliott’s collision resembling a bullfight, the moment will go down in modern history due to the shattering of the helmet. Since the turn of the century, helmet manufacturers have taken pride in maximizing safety.

Despite their measures, the fact that the helmet shattered signifies the enormous magnitude of intensity in the league today. It’s a testament to the new benchmarks of physical prowess of NFL players.

That said, the frigid weather at Arrowhead, with a wind chill factor of minus-27, might have contributed to the helmet shattering. After the game, the league apparently took that helmet for closer inspection, and it has yet to be returned.

While there is no official confirmation on what Mahomes plans to do with the shattered helmet, a smart financial decision could be to auction it in the collector’s market.

Mahomes’ iconic shattered helmet can potentially fetch millions

Last month, Patrick Mahomes’ popularity reached new heights when the KC Chiefs star’ rookie card was auctioned off at a whopping price of $173,000. The card was one among ten of its kind and featured a patch from one of Mahomes’ jerseys. A near-perfect grade of 9 and an autograph score of 10 caps off the lucrativeness of the card.

The fact that a Mahomes rookie card fetches nearly one-fifth of a million is a testament to his growing admiration among the masses. Considering this auction amount, will one of the most iconic helmets of Patrick Mahomes’ career fetch any less?

Under ideal circumstances, it’s hard to see the shattered helmet not fetch at least a million dollars in auction price at the collector’s market.

However knowing Patrick, it’s hard to see him sell off an iconic memorabilia for money. Regardless, it will be intriguing to see what the quarterback does with the shattered helmet.

