“You Should Be Drug Tested”: NFL Analyst Ranking Aaron Rodgers Higher Than Patrick Mahomes in QB Rankings Infuriates Fans

Aaron Rodgers has made quite the splash outside of football, but for NFL fans, nothing matters more than what happens on the field. When Rodgers was voted to the top of ESPN Greeny’s QB Pyramid, fans were left scratching their heads, wondering how he managed to outrank the reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

In the ESPN Greeny’s rankings- the Jets QB, who missed last season due to his Achilles injury, sits at the top of the pyramid. In second place is Patrick Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to yet another Lombardi Trophy last season. Third place goes to the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen. The rest of the pyramid rounds out with Lamar Jackson at fourth, Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud at fifth, and Jordan Love at sixth.

.@espngreeny‘s top six NFL QBs ✍️ No. 1 may surprise you pic.twitter.com/rFMUh5GywI — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 16, 2024

As the rankings made it to X, fans rushed in with their reactions, mostly of utter disbelief. Many couldn’t wrap their heads around Rodgers’ place above Mahomes, especially considering Mahomes just secured his second consecutive Super Bowl win with the Chiefs. Take a look at a few reactions-

The rankings are based on votes by NFL executives, coaches, and scouts making it a well-backed decision. But Aaron Rodgers is far from being at the top, as he spent his last season recovering. The delay in his debut has drawn more attention to his previous plays and what it means for the Jets in 2024.

Does Rodgers Deserve the Top Place Amongst NFL QBs?

Rodgers is known for having one of the best arms in the league. But it’s been a while since fans have seen him in action. With age becoming a significant factor for the 40-year quarterback, the ranking of Rodgers at the top might not be as accurate as some think.

In a recent assessment of what Rodgers’ past three years looked like, Ex-New York Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum admitted that Rodgers didn’t deliver big in the last three seasons. He noted on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ that Rodgers’ lack of recent playoff experience could be a concern for the New York Jets. Though the rankings place him at the top, the consensus is that he is yet to make a solid comeback since 2021.

Rodgers’ last postseason game was the Green Bay Packers’ 2021 Divisional Round contest against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite reigning with home-field advantage, the Packers lost, and the Jets quarterback had 20 passes for 225 yards and zero touchdowns to boast.

Luckily, the 2024 NFL season presents Rodgers with a chance to change the narrative about his recent playoff performances. While he did win Super Bowl XLV, he has lost four NFC Championship Games during his Green Bay tenure. To reclaim his reputation and to prove the rankings right, Rodgers needs to show that he is still capable of performing at an elite level- all before the expiry of his term with the Jets in 2025.