Miami Draftee Patrick McMorris Reveals He Hung Up on the Dolphins During Draft Day

The Miami Dolphins made some essential additions to their roster during this year’s draft, one of which is star safety, Patrick McMorris. However, what should have been a life-changing moment turned amusing when the NFL prospect revealed an incident from his big day. As the 198th pick, the former Golden Bears star admitted that he initially hung up on the Dolphins when they called to inform him of his selection, mistaking it for a spam call.

Advertisement

Despite the initial confusion, Patrick McMorris expressed his excitement and gratitude for realizing his dream of being drafted into the big league. Recalling the moment when he got the final news, Patrick McMorris told Sports Illustrated:

“You watch it on TV, watch these guys get picked, year in and year out, and now you being in that moment it was definitely just a crazy experience,” followed by, “It was a dream of mine to get drafted and be able to play in the NFL. Just living out that dream; it was an exciting moment. I’m still a little shaky right now. I’m definitely happy.”

The former Cal safety had a standout season with his alma mater, with skills that impressed numerous scouts. He tallied 90 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and seven pass breakups. His ability to adapt quickly to a new playbook and compete in the Pac-12 has undoubtedly prepared him for the challenges ahead in the NFL.

Joining the Dolphins’ defensive front, Patrick McMorris adds depth to a talented roster that includes standouts like Jalen Ramsey and Jevon Holland. Moreover, McMorris’ entry gives hope to the Phins Nation, along with a much-needed breath of fresh air because of the comical mix-up.

Patrick McMorris Leaves Fans in Stitches with His Relatability

Fans couldn’t help but chuckle when they heard about Patrick’s unexpected encounter during D-Day. The incident where he mistook the Miami Dolphins’ call for a spam call and hung up resonated with many, including Barry Jackson, a Miami Herald reporter. At the same time, a few felt that if it were their Draft Day, they’d answer any call, whether it was spam or from an unknown number. Take a look at a few reactions here:

Meanwhile, the Dolphins made significant moves during the 2024 NFL Draft, bolstering both sides of the ball. They selected edge rusher Chop Robinson in the first round (Pick 21), OT Patrick Paul in the second round (Pick 55), and RB Jaylen Wright in the fourth round (Pick 120).

Additionally, the franchise acquired pass rusher Mohamed Kamara in the fifth round, while WR Malik Washington was selected in the sixth round. Notably, the club went into the draft without a third-round pick, as a penalty was imposed in 2022 for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.