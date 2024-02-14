“Brady 0-2 v Eli Manning”: Terrell Owens Picks Patrick Mahomes Over Tom Brady as Chiefs Establish Themselves as a Dynasty After Super Bowl 58 Win

When it comes to the Brady vs Mahomes debate, it seems Terrell Owens is firmly in Mahomes’ corner. Patrick Mahomes is definitely on fire, winning 3 Super Bowls, and 3 MVPs, all before the age of 30. It’s no surprise then, that Mahomes and Brady are constantly compared, with fans even theorizing that Mahomes will dethrone Brady as the GOAT. While many think it’s absolutely egregious to be already putting Mahomes over Brady, T.O. has no qualms about picking the Chiefs star QB over TB-12.

Since Tom Brady retired, Mahomes hasn’t had much competition on the field. Mahomes is 0-2 against Brady in the postseason. However, if we compare the stats of the two football stalwarts before the age of 30, Mahomes already comes ahead in several key statistics.

Mahomes won his third Super Bowl at 28, with Brady’s third coming at 27. According to Statmuse, Mahomes has already surpassed Brady in passing yards and passing TDs. He’s also played more games than Brady before turning 30, at 18 games to TB-12’s 14. His 5,135 passing yds are also way ahead of Brady’s 3217. He has double the amount of TDs at 41 to Brady’s 20. Please note that all these stats are under the umbrella of “before they turned 30.”

Simply going off these stats, Mahomes is an easy winner. And the legendary Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens also thinks so. Taking to the post, TO commented, “I like Mahomes!,” putting his weight behind the QB who has helped turn the Chiefs into a dynasty.

Taking it even further, the former WR even replied to the detractors of Mahomes. As one fan pointed out Mahomes is 0-2 against Brady with a, “Unfortunately 0-2 v Brady is all that matters,” TO wasn’t far behind with an equally fair counter-argument pointing to Brady’s own similar stats against Eli Manning. Owens retorted, “Unfortunately Brady 0-2 v Eli Manning,” pointing to the futility of such statistical comparisons.

Eli Manning pulled off two upsets against the dominating Patriots led by Tom Brady. However, he only has two rings, compared to Brady’s 7. While Mahomes is on par with Tom Brady currently, longevity on the gridiron will be the key to upkeep this dominance. Mahomes, himself, is aware of the comparisons between him and the GOAT. And like many Brady fans, that 0-2 is still on the top of the Chiefs QB’s mind.

