Brandon Aiyuk Trade: Insider Says the WR Might Eventually Land in Pittsburgh

The Brandon Aiyuk trade saga continues, with recent reports suggesting a new contender in the mix for his trade. While the Patriots have reportedly cooled their interest, another AFC team has stepped up to the plate. The Steelers have re-engaged in trade talks with the 49ers, breathing new life into Aiyuk’s trade request.

NFL Insider Mike Florio sees Pittsburgh as a real possibility, stating, “The Steelers, I think, are the destination.” However, the hold-up appears to be the amount they are offering, with Pittsburgh’s front office reportedly falling short of both San Francisco’s and Brandon Aiyuk’s expectations.

Interestingly enough, Aiyuk’s preferences may play a crucial role. Reports indicate he was not interested in offers from the Patriots and Browns, in a way, limiting his options. This could force both Aiyuk and the 49ers to consider the Steelers’ lower-paying deal if other teams don’t emerge. Florio speculated,

“Steelers may win this thing just by virtue of being patient, being very resolute with what their offers are, and maybe the 49ers end up taking less than they want, and Aiyuk ends up taking less than he wants and the Steelers end up having another receiver in the mix.”

The 49ers’ stance has also evolved. Despite interest from multiple teams, head coach Kyle Shanahan hinted at the possibility of Aiyuk staying put. This shift might be a strategic move as the 49ers could see Aiyuk’s value in light of the league-wide interest.

Now, if the trade happens, Aiyuk would need to quickly adapt to Arthur Smith’s offensive scheme in Pittsburgh. However, Florio also believes the timing of this potential move could disrupt the 49ers’ training camp plans so close to the season’s start, leading to frustrations within the camp, especially for the head coach.

Aiyuk situation “exasperating” the 49ers HC?

The Brandon Aiyuk situation in San Francisco is becoming a real headache for head coach Kyle Shanahan, according to Florio. He describes Shanahan as “exasperated” by the whole ordeal, and it’s not hard to see why.

Florio painted a picture of Shanahan trying to build a team of players who would “roll out of bed” and “run through a wall” for the 49ers. In this context, having a player like Aiyuk who is not fully committed can be a major “irritant” and “distraction” for the group.

This drama threatens to undermine Shanahan’s carefully crafted team culture or as Florio put it: “Having a guy there that isn’t practicing cuts away at that, chips away at it.”