“Brett Favre Is F*cking People Over Deliberately”: Pat McAfee Is Appalled By Latest Findings In Welfare Money Scandal

Brett Favre is a champion quarterback but lately, he has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Recently, Mississippi Today reported that Favre might be involved in another major scandal.

The details surrounding Brett Favre’s alleged involvement in a significant welfare fraud scandal in Mississippi are still emerging and now, investigations into the former NFL star’s dealings with two concussion research firms have led to allegations of another fraud.

Brett Favre is embroiled in the largest case of public fraud in Mississippi history.@AntOlivieri asked local residents for their thoughts on Favre and the welfare scandal. https://t.co/r7FrL6zIBp — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2022

The 53-year-old and his business partner Jake VanLandingham had previously been charged with taking part in a $5 million welfare fraud scheme. The two are now being held accountable for allegedly accepting a $2.1 million grant meant for Mississippi’s welfare recipients from the state.

Pat McAfee reacts to Brett Favre investigation findings

The American sports analyst, commentator, and presenter Pat McAfee is constantly involved in the debates surrounding American sports, particularly the NFL.

Recently, he and fellow sports analyst A.J. Hawk offer their reactions to the Bret Fevre case. Pat stated “this is the standard. Nobody can be trusted anymore. This is people in positions of power allegedly f*cking people over blatantly and deliberatively. Bret is just one of 38 names listed in this entire thing. It is bad, AJ.”

Although Favre is a defendant in a lengthy civil lawsuit that the state of Mississippi filed earlier this year in an effort to recover more than $20 million that was “squandered,” he has not been charged criminally.

Bud Holmes, the attorney for Favre, reportedly told Insider that Favre was unaware that the funds came from welfare. Holmes had stated that Favre “has been honorable from day one” and that “he has done so much charity work—and that’s all it was here.”

