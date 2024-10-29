Brian Daboll to Follow Robert Saleh? Furious Daniel Jones Looked ‘Aaron Rodgers-ish’ vs Steelers

Oct 28, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll (left) reacts to down judge Brian Sakowski (112) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The New York Giants fought hard, but ultimately fell short against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. Their loss dropped them to 2-6 on the season and brought further heat to head coach Brian Daboll’s scorching seat.

With one New York franchise already having fired its coach, many are wondering when Daboll’s time will come. If Daniel Jones’ reaction to the Giants’ failed two-point conversion attempt is any indication, Daboll may not make it to the end of the year.

Jones may have demonstrated his dismay as he was looking at Daboll, but it doesn’t appear to have been directed at him. When Jones called for the snap on the pivotal play, none of his teammates on the outside appeared to be ready. As a result, the Steelers’ defense broke through and stopped the conversion attempt before it could even really begin.

If Jones’ anger was intended for Daboll, though, an ugly split could be coming.

How should New York proceed?

Most outsiders consider Jones to be the Giants’ biggest problem, but he’s making $40 million per year to be their quarterback. It’d be much easier to cut bait with Daboll and find a new coach than restart under center.

However, that doesn’t mean firing Daboll would be the right move. The situation is very similar to the New York Jets’ predicament with Aaron Rodgers and Robert Saleh. There, ownership sided with their high-paid QB. Since Saleh’s dismissal, though, nothing has changed. The Jets’ loss to the 2-6 New England Patriots on Sunday is damning evidence of them arguably being worse now than they were originally.

Regardless of whose side the Giants eventually take, it’s obvious their fans are fed up with the lack of success.

What makes New York’s dysfunction worse is the apparent turnaround happening in the nation’s capital. The Washington Commanders, under new ownership, are flourishing with Jayden Daniels. The Giants can no longer count on Washington’s ineptitude keeping them out of their division’s cellar.

When things are this bad, everyone – including ownership – deserves blame. But New York’s owners aren’t going to fire themselves or sell the team. Whatever they decide to do, they need to be sure they’re making the right call. Otherwise, they’ll find themselves in this same position again much sooner than they’d like to believe.