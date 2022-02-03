“Brian Flores’ allegations are false, malicious and defamatory”: Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross fires back at former HC amidst racial discrimination lawsuit

Brian Flores made headlines after he accused the Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of offering him to lose intentionally. And he was not going to brush aside the allegations.

Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL, the Miami Dolphins, the Denver Broncos, and the New York Giants for alleged racism in hiring. He presented that the teams only brought him in under the facade of the NFL’s Rooney Rule that requires teams to interview a minority candidate for the position.

In class-action lawsuit, Brian Flores shines public light on his experiences as Black coach in NFL. He alleges sham head coach interviews, including with Giants last month, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offering him $100K per loss to tank in 2019, and more: https://t.co/FwWUH16GAy pic.twitter.com/uFN22wszm4 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 1, 2022



During an appearance on Get Up this Wednesday, Flores described his experience with Ross in 2019.

“That was a conversation about not doing as much as we needed to do in order to win football games,” Flores said. “Take a flight, go on vacation, I’ll give you $100,000 per loss — those were his exact words. I deal in truth, I tell the players this, as well. I’m gonna give you good news, bad news, but it’s going to be honest.”

And Stephen Ross slammed Flores for his allegations.

Stephen Ross fired back at Brian Flores

In a statement, Ross denied any and all allegations and is welcoming of any lawsuit against him.

“With regards to the allegations being made by Brian Flores, I am a man or honor and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding,” Ross said. “I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known. His allegations are false, malicious and defamatory. We understand there are media reports stating that the NFL intends to investigate his claims, and we will cooperate fully.”

“I welcome that investigation and I am eager to defend my personal integrity, and the integrity and values of the entire Miami Dolphins organization, from these baseless, unfair and disparaging claims.”

The Stephen Ross-Brian Flores saga will be one to look out for.

Also Read: “Black history month starting off right!!”: Jamal Adams and other NFL players react to Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the league