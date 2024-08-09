Brittany and Randi Mahomes React After Patrick Forgets to Put His Pants on at Practice

Patrick Mahomes is not just a Super Bowl champ but also one of the biggest stars in the league, known for his killer arm strength and quick-thinking plays. But even the greatest can have an off day—like when you forget a crucial part of your outfit at practice.

The three-time Super Bowl Champion was so dialed into his practice for the three-peat that he somehow managed to hit the field without his practice pants. And even the Mahomes family couldn’t help but react to the hilarious slip of mind!

As Mahomes himself admitted with a laugh, “I didn’t put my pants on!” Luckily, the team took it in stride, knowing their star QB could shrug off any embarrassment with his usual charm.

Brittany, as the ever the supportive wife she is, shared the moment on her Instagram story, while jokingly writing, “Sorry I’m not there to dress you,” finding the humor in the situation.

Meanwhile, Randi Mahomes, Patrick’s mom, summed it up perfectly, writing, “It happens.” For a guy as focused as Patrick, everything else sometimes just takes a backseat. And right now, the Chiefs QB is focused on that three-peat.

Patrick is visibly excited for the season

It already shows how pumped up Patrick is for the new season. Just after his second consecutive Super Bowl win, Mahomes is ready to lead the Kansas City Chiefs on a quest for the coveted three-peat.

Before the preseason opener, Mahomes made sure to express his excitement as well as his desire to hit the field again. He’s especially eager to see how the team gels and to get a taste of what’s to come:

“I’m extremely excited. Obviously for me to showcase these guys… what we have the ability to do but to learn from our mistakes too. I think just going out there, letting the guys play, making decisions under fire.”

Mahomes’ words reveal a leader who’s not only confident but also focused on growth. Mahomes knows that learning and improving allow the team to address any hiccups that might come their way. And he’s ready to put his teammates in the spotlight, giving them the chance to do what they do best.