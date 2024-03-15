Justin Jefferson’s Alleged IG Activity Sparks Joy in Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefdom

Where is Justin Jefferson going next? This question has become even more pressing since Kirk Cousins’ exit from the Vikings. Is Jefferson going to stay with the Vikings, or is he going to look for a new home? Speculations and rumors abound regarding this question. And the plot only thickened when the star WR allegedly followed Kansas City Superstar Patrick Mahomes. So is Jefferson off to Kansas City?

Advertisement

An X user named Chris shared a screenshot showing Justin Jefferson following Patrick Mahomes and it caused a frenzy among Kansas City fans. The alleged Instagram activity was portrayed as happening right after the Vikings showed intent to release Kirk Cousins.

Chiefs Kingdom was thrilled about the potential of Justin Jefferson teaming up with Patrick Mahomes, as the Kansas City Chiefs aim for three straight Super Bowls. Moreover, there is uncertainty about the future of Viking’s wide receiver amid challenging contract negotiations. While Jefferson does follow Mahomes on Instagram, it can’t be verified whether this happened right after Cousins’ exit.

Advertisement

The negotiations between the Vikings and Jefferson might result in a trade, which has even caused worry amongst Viking fans following the team’s disappointing 2023 season.

One of the fans speculated the possibility of Justin Jefferson signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs, foreseeing a record-breaking season and a future Hall of Fame induction. Some referred to it as an unbelievable deal, comparing it to Brady having Moss throughout his career. Moreover, a Vikings supporter admits they would prefer Jefferson playing for the Chiefs if not for the Vikings.

Advertisement

Many other fans also doubted the credibility of the tweet which brought immense joy to fans. There is absolutely no support for the screenshot shared by X user Chris. It is very unlikely that the Chiefs could bring him to Kansas, although Justin Jefferson may choose to be traded.

With Justin Jefferson nearing the end of his rookie contract, there is a chance he could become the top-paid NFL receiver with a significant salary increase.

Justin Jefferson’s Contract Details

In the 2020 NFL draft, Justin Jefferson agreed to sign a 4-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract with the Minnesota Vikings after being selected as the #22 overall pick. The agreement included a signing bonus of $7,103,856 and $13,122,805 in guaranteed money. Justin’s average annual salary amounted to $3,280,701, per Sportrac.

In 2024, Jefferson will receive a base salary of $19,743,000, which will also be the amount of his cap hit and dead cap value, if he stays with the Vikings. Speculations are swirling that Jefferson could be traded if the Vikings do not meet his salary expectations, due to the NFL’s significant increase in the salary cap to $255.4 million per team.

The large-cap increase allows for tactical improvements to the roster throughout the league. Additionally, there would be many teams targeting the young gun after he finishes the 2024-24 season. Last summer, the Vikings gave T.J. Hockenson the highest-paying tight-end contract in the NFL. JJ will indeed take note of it.

He assisted the Vikings in securing the NFC North title in 2020 posting 128 receptions, 1,809 receiving yards, and eight scores, and being named Offensive Player of the Year. Despite the performance, he could not secure a new contract.

That being said, Minnesota is even a little hesitant to give Jefferson a large guaranteed amount as he missed an extensive portion of the 2023 season due to a hamstring injury.