Fans Notice Exact Football Mannerisms Marshall Manning Picked Up From NFL Legend Dad Peyton Manning

Marshall Manning, the 14-year-old son of Peyton Manning, has quickly become the talk of the town. Just a week ago, the soon-to-be high schooler flashed serious arm talent during a 7-on-7 run at the Music City Mayhem event at Oakland High School. Now, with another clip of him slinging the football making the rounds, fans have picked up on a familiar trait straight out of his dad’s playbook.

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During a recent workout, Manning was spotted in a Virginia Football T-shirt going through standard QB drills. The choice of shirt probably ties back to his mom, Ashley, who attended the university.

What really caught the attention of fans, though, was Marshall’s play-action mechanics. At one point, the young Manning sold a fake handoff to an imaginary running back, dipping his shoulders and tucking his head to really sell it. It was not just a casual motion either. He leaned into it fully, replicating the same exaggerated play-action fake that Peyton Manning made a staple during his 18-year NFL career.

Didn’t realize the Peyton Manning “play action head duck” was hereditary https://t.co/6yiqdRJMxQ pic.twitter.com/1T5U4NzVIx — Andrew Cooper (@CoopAFiasco) March 22, 2026

Most fans found this play-action quite fascinating. “He’s doing it like *his* neck is fused,” one wrote. “Dem Manning boys sell the hell out of that play action,” another chimed in.

“Dude legitimately has 1,000 times better form than JJ McCarthy and he’s 14 lmao,” a third penned.

Now, this is where we have to disagree. Sure, Marshall looks impressive, and being coached by his dad, he’s bound to pick up the kind of knowledge and edge that could make him a solid prospect down the line. But can he really translate those skills to a high level in college? That’s something only time can tell.

Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, has yet to truly break out under the college lights. Marshall could face similar growing pains, especially if he ends up at a program like the Longhorns, where the strength of schedule is no joke.

So, comparing Marshall to any NFL quarterback or even Arch feels a bit premature right now. The Manning traits are clearly there, which is encouraging, but he still has a long road ahead.

Marshall won’t be eligible for the NFL until at least 2033, so there’s plenty of time for him to develop his game. He’s currently an eighth-grader at Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

That said, Marshall’s already being viewed as a high-profile recruit, with early links to programs like Tennessee, Virginia, and Ohio State.