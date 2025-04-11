Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr. Boldly Claims “Ohio State is Built from Texas Players”

Ohio State looked every bit like a national championship team last season, capping off their dominant run with a statement win over Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish simply couldn’t match the intensity or execution of Ryan Day’s squad, and they weren’t the only ones. The Buckeyes steamrolled their way through the playoffs, including a commanding victory over the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl semifinal.

Ohio State assembled a $20 million roster loaded with talent, and several standout performers emerged during their title run. But according to Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., the team wouldn’t have reached the mountaintop without a key ingredient: their core group of players from Texas.

During his conversation with Fred Taylor on The Pivot Podcast, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. confidently declared that Texas produces the best football talent in the country. Taylor acknowledged that the Longhorns dominated his alma mater, the Florida Gators, in a 49-17 blowout. But he pushed back on Hill’s claim, arguing that Texas doesn’t necessarily produce the best players. Hill, backed by his teammate Colin Simmons, respectfully disagreed.

Both players remain adamant that their home state sit atop the football talent rankings—even though the Longhorns ultimately fell short in the playoffs against Ohio State.

But that loss, they argue, doesn’t undermine Texas’s reputation. In fact, it reinforces it. The Buckeyes’ championship-winning roster was loaded with elite players from Texas, proving that the Lone Star State continues to be a powerhouse when it comes to producing top-tier talent.

“Ohio State is built from Texas players. Do you know where all the players at Ohio State are from? Are they from Ohio State? No, they are from Texas or they are from Florida. We being real,” Anthony Hill Jr outlined.

There was a time when some of the best football talent from Texas made their way north to suit up for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Players like Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, J.K. Dobbins, Jeff Okudah, and Baron Browning — all Texas natives — left their mark in Columbus, helping elevate the Buckeyes on the national stage.

But to say Texas players have dominated the Buckeyes’ roster would be a stretch — at least recently. As Hill pointed out, last season only a handful of Ohio State players hailed from the Lone Star State.

That group included running back James Peoples, cornerbacks Calvin Simpson-Hunt and Devin Sanchez, linebackers Payton Pierce and Riley Pettijohn, offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, kicker Jayden Fielding, and long-snapper Morrow Evans. Of those, only three or four made notable contributions to the Buckeyes’ National Championship run.

Still, Anthony Hill Jr. and Colin Simmons’ conversation wasn’t limited to state pride and talent pipelines. They also dove into the evolving landscape of college football — especially the impact of NIL deals — and offered advice to the next generation of players trying to find their way.

Hill emphasized the importance of mentorship, urging young prospects to seek guidance from veteran players who’ve successfully navigated the NIL terrain. He advised upcoming prospects to not come with the mindset that they already know everything. Instead, he urges them to find someone who’s been through it and learn from them.

“I say kind of find some leaders that you can rely on. Not even like leaders but some guys that’s older that kind of been through what you’ve been through. Just kind of be cool and follow what they lead and don’t try to be like “Oh I’m the guy or this or that. Go find guys that you can be around that can help you through like tough situations.”

Simmons echoed the sentiment, adding that players should remember why they started playing in the first place. He believes it is easy to succumb to the pressure and the business side of things. But players shouldn’t forget that football is supposed to be fun. Stay focused, work hard, and keep grinding, even when things get tough.

“Also, have fun. Enjoy the experience, enjoy the process and the grind. Just have fun at the end of the day. There are times when it gets serious but at the end of the day have fun, keep a smile on your face, and take care of business,” Simmons added.

They also pushed back against the popular — and often cynical — belief that NIL money would make players lazy or less serious about the game. In reality, they said, the opposite has happened: staying competitive and continuing to earn NIL deals requires consistent effort and high-level performance.