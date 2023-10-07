Deion Sanders Shows Appreciation for $28,000,000,000 Revenue Generating Behemoth KFC for Their Contribution Towards the Buffs

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are headed to Tempe to face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday. In a candid moment during the Colorado Buffs’ departure for their game, Deion Sanders conveyed a unique message to KFC, the $28,000,000,000 revenue generating behemoth, per Forbes, that he recently teamed up with.

Advertisement

In the recent vlog posted on YouTube by Deion Sanders Jr on his channel, ‘Well Off Media,’ Coach Prime expressed gratitude for the fast-food chain’s support for his team full of leaders and dawgs.

Deion Sanders Shares Special Message for KFC as Buffs Head to Arizona State

Colorado vs Arizona State will kick off at 6:30 pm ET at Mountain America Stadium, airing on the Pac-12 Network. Despite the pressure of two consecutive losses, Deion Sanders took a moment to acknowledge KFC for providing meals to every team member. This reflects Coach Prime’s humble character.

Advertisement

“KFC, once again, I wanna thank you for everything. What you do for the whole d*rn team, we love you and we appreciate you.” Said Deion Sanders, per the recent video upload by ‘Well Off Media‘, Deion Sanders Jr.

Nonetheless, KFC partnered with Deion Sanders and his family to promote the brand’s latest menu offering, including KFC Chicken Nuggets. Coach Prime, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, spoke of his family’s long-standing tradition of enjoying KFC meals, making this partnership a family affair.

Deion said at the time the partnership was announced, per KFC.com:“KFC has been a lunch and dinnertime go-to for the Sanders family since I was a kid, and my kids loved this tradition as well. Game days, family and a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken have always brought us memorable moments, so this partnership is a real family affair. It’s Prime Time, baby!”

Exploring the KFC Commercial that Features Deion Sanders and His Kids

Coach Prime and his five children, Deiondra, Deion Jr., Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi, made their debut together in a KFC commercial. They arrived at a KFC drive thru in a custom golf cart, showcasing their banter.

Advertisement

The commercial featured the Sanders family as ambassadors of KFC’s new chicken nuggets and upcoming menu items. The commercial offered a humorous glimpse into the ‘Sanders 5’ dynamic. Darius Sanders provided behind-the-scenes coverage of the shoot.

“KFC is all about serving the joy of our finger lickin’ good food to all families. The Sanders family embodies that spirit of family connection, and all genuinely love Kentucky Fried Chicken, so this partnership is a touchdown,” said KFC CMO Nick Chavez on the Sanders-KFC association, per PRNewsWire.

Moreover, Shilo Sanders and Shedeur Sanders signed an NIL deal to appear in the commercial. Overall, it seems like all the Sanders have fallen in love with the brand and we can only expect their association to strengthen with time.