“Kamaru Usman did the same thing to Jorge Masvidal what Aaron Donald did to the Texans”: Rams star pulled off a UFC fight move as he annannihilates Houston OL

Aaron Donald is no ordinary football player. He’s been DPOY three times (one of three players) and has ammassed a host of other extraordinary feats.

The Rams star defensive lineman has made the Pro Bowl ever year of his career, being recognized seven out of seven years. He’s also been named First Team All Pro six of those seven years (the only year he didn’t was his rookie season, making it six years in a row now).

Simply put, he’s a wrecking ball, and he’s a gamechanger in every sense of the word. Donald uses his size and speed effectively to destroy opposing offensive linemen, and sometimes, it looks like nothing short of a UFC fight move.

The man CAN’T BE BLOCKED. All 20.5 sacks from @AaronDonald97‘s second consecutive DPOY season! pic.twitter.com/uVCIsQix2H — NFL (@NFL) May 23, 2019

NFL analysts compare Aaron Donald to famous UFC fighters Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal

Last week the Rams went up the Houston Texans in a pretty uneventful affair. The Rams were large favorites, and they rolled to a 38-22 victory (the score is a lot closer than the game actually was).

Donald had another monster performance as he put up 1.5 sacks, four combined tackles, and 1 tackle for loss. The Texans had no idea how to handle him, and he made rookie quarterback Davis Mills’ life miserable all game long.

NFL analysts Ryan Clark and Dan Orlovsky compared Aaron Donald to Kamuru Usman who recently went up against Jorge Masvidal, pulling off an impressive victory.

This was so fun to do, I was on NFL live with @realrclark25 and @danorlovsky7 . We spoke the setups and traps that defensive players use and how closely it relates to @usman84kg check it out. I’m so happy to do things in front of a new audience. @espnmma pic.twitter.com/IUbRbhxQL5 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 4, 2021

Donald definitely can be a UFC fighter at times with the way he uses his athletic frame to maneuver around offensive lineman and pick apart offenses at will. Donald won’t be alone in that regards on the Rams anymore either as Los Angeles just traded for former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller to bolster their already scary defensive front.

Aaron Donald leads the NFL in sacks since his rookie season in 2014 and Von Miller is 4th in that span. https://t.co/VJGyMceTA0 pic.twitter.com/WDm7j1LhEg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 1, 2021

Look out offenses, if you weren’t scared already, you should be now.

