Brittany Mahomes Joins Hands With OWYN to Help Out “85 Million Americans Impacted by Food Allergies”

Brittany and OWYN have pledged a six-figure joint matching donation to FARE, the nation’s top nonprofit committed to food allergy advocacy and the largest private funder of food allergy research. She added, “The ‘I Can’ campaign will help the 85 million Americans impacted by food allergies and intolerances.”

“My hope for this donation is to inspire change within the food allergy community,” Brittany shared. She emphasized the campaign’s role in supporting FARE’s groundbreaking work in research, education, and advocacy.

The campaign is not just about funding research but also about helping families learn to live safely with food allergies. It aims to provide educational tools to schools and restaurants across the country, ensuring a worry-free mealtime for individuals with food allergies. “We’ve certainly become more aware of what products we bring into the household,” she said.

Recently, she also reposted a Foodallergy post on her Instagram story. The story featured the sweatshirts and captioned, “Brittany Mahomes and OWYN are amplifying the impact by doubling all donations through the end of the year!”

Brittany Mahomes’s Kids and Their Food Allergies

Speaking about her children’s challenges with food allergies, Brittany opened up to PEOPLE about how these issues have affected her family life. Her son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, who recently turned one, has a severe peanut allergy.

This allergy once led to a frightening emergency room visit, a memory that Brittany describes as one of the scariest days of her life. Similarly, her daughter, Sterling Skye, aged 2 and a half, has had food allergies since she was an infant. “We’ve been aware of Sterling’s allergies since she was an infant. We’ve been learning more along the major childhood milestones and are so grateful to continue to discover helpful resources along the way,” she explains.

Brittany and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, constantly stay alert about the food and drinks in their household. These issues mainly occur during the holiday season. Brittany Mahomes’s collaboration with OWYN is much more than just a financial contribution. ​