Tom Brady Slayer Nick Foles Announces Retirement, Gets Showered With Love

Aug 16, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) meets Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (9) after the game at Gillette Stadium. Patriots defeated the Eagle 37-20. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the end of an era for the Philly fans as their beloved former QB, Nick Foles finally hung up his boots after 11 seasons in the NFL. Tribute and love poured in for the Super Bowl winner widely remembered for guiding the Eagles through playoffs which ultimately ended in him and his men taking down Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl, which temporarily halted their charge toward another dynasty.

In the battle of offenses, Foles delivered the Lombardy Trophy to the city which longed for it since 1933. Before their perfect ending, the franchise suffered heartbreak on multiple occasions, coming close.

In doing so, he became only one of two men to take down Brady in the biggest game. Eli Manning did it twice. However, his cinderella run was the only thing he might be remembered for. Foles wasn’t the most proficient QB during the rest of his career, spending time as a backup for 6 different franchises.

Fans flocked to social media to pour their heart out and express their gratitude and affection for Big Nick. Fans asserted that he would forever be loved and remembered in Philly.

They stated that he would always be welcome in the city and thanked him for the part he played in Philly Sports history. Many wished him good luck in retirement:

You will forever be loved in Philly — Cozy Bryant (@LowkeyCozy) August 8, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Bear Down for life. Always have a home in the 520. Rooted for you in college and every NFL game regardless of team. — Andy Braun (@AndyBraun520) August 8, 2024

A user stated,

EAGLES LEGEND, THANKS FOR EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/0UsH8Lxj2P — Justin Maloney (@JMaloneyLiberty) August 8, 2024

Others wrote,

always a legend for stealing a ring from brady, good luck in retirement!! pic.twitter.com/dpXXmq3x1w — Explaining the Cubs (@explaincubs) August 8, 2024

The Super Bowl winner has not played a snap of football in the past two seasons. However, he would be getting his happy ending as he would get to don the midnight green of Eagles one more time.

Nick Foles To Retire As An Eagle

Foles will end his career where it all began. Drafted by the Eagles in the 3rd round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Nick will return to Lincoln Field on 16th September when the franchise plays its first home game against the Falcons.

Ending it where it all started. Nick Foles will officially retire from the NFL as an Eagle when he returns to Philly on Monday, September 16 for our home opener vs. the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/dgVvfnv3ua — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 8, 2024

Foles will officially retire from the league then, donning the Midnight Green of the Eagles. A great ending for the Super Bowl MVP, giving fans another opportunity to remember the “Philly Special”.

Maybe the sight of the Super Bowl-winning QB back in Philly would inspire Jalen Hurts to emulate the man as he prepares to take the Eagles back to the Super Bowl and become only the 2nd in their history to lift the Lombardy Trophy.