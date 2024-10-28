Brittany Mahomes Seemingly Takes Shot at the Raiders Through Daughter Sterling Amid Patrick Mahomes’ Undefeated Run in Vegas

Oct 27, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interacts with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Mahomes during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It seems like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have taken an oath to never lose games in Las Vegas. Last night, the KC Chiefs beat the Raiders 27-20 at Allegiant Stadium, improving their unbeaten record at the opponent’s home turf to 5-0. If you include their victory in Super Bowl LVIII, where they beat the 49ers in February on the same ground, their record improves to 6-0.

Patrick’s daughter Sterling, who is only 3, is quite elated with this dominance, as she has only good memories in Vegas. Not many can say the same.

Before the hotly anticipated matchup began, Brittany Mahomes seemingly poked fun at this stat by noting how her daughter, Sterling, born in 2021, has only had good memories at the Raiders’ den.

“My girl only has good memories of Vegas, and loves this place,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, accompanied by a laughing emoji and a white heart emoji next to a picture of her three-year-old daughter.

Damn. Looks like Brittany Mahomes is taking shots at the Raiders recrod at home against the Chiefs through her daughter Sterling lolololollklkl pic.twitter.com/0TYPtWc14O — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 28, 2024

This subliminal potshot theory gained further credence when Brittany posted another series of stories after the game. She shared another photo of Sterling, confirming that her kid had “good times.”

In the next slide, she stirred the pot again by posting another smiling portrait of Sterling with the caption: “This girl and her love for Vegas.”

Further proof the good memories are code words about the Raiders’ flop performances at the Allegiant https://t.co/q6xMtH4zby pic.twitter.com/WZmKFG0bk5 — Burner Boy (@MiraRoadKCChief) October 28, 2024

It’s a no-brainer why Sterling has good memories in Vegas. Victory against the Raiders feels good for the players and the fanbase as well.

Patrick Mahomes & Co.’s victory last night was sweet for a lot of reasons

The rivalry between the Chiefs and the Raiders is arguably the most bitter in the history of the NFL. Starting from the 1960s, the divisional rivals, over the years, have always been at each other’s throats, with each season bringing its own storyline.

Heading into this season, the Chiefs needed a win at the Allegiant Stadium at all costs because the Raiders were the last team to defeat Patrick & Co. at the Chiefs’ home turf, Arrowhead Stadium. And that too, on Christmas Day.

Another reason why the victory over the Raiders last night was special is because of the Kermit video fiasco at the Raiders training facility earlier this year. Raiders safety Trey Taylor went viral when he took a Kermit doll dressed in Mahomes’ jersey number and hair and went on to make fun of it, indirectly and directly taking a jab at the Chiefs quarterback, who is known to have a raspy voice, similar to that of Kermit.

Soon after, Mahomes vowed to handle it once he got the opportunity, and boy, did he handle it.

That said, the Chiefs are now 7-0 and are cruising toward another Super Bowl, while the Raiders are standing at 2-6, quite possibly out of the playoffs race. If this is not a bigger slap to the team’s face, then we don’t know what is.