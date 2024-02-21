Brittney Griner Convinces Football Fans She is a Jackson Mahomes Lookalike in Recent Look

Brittney Griner, the renowned WNBA star, and Jackson Mahomes, the social media influencer and brother of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, have unexpectedly found themselves at the center of a social media frenzy. A recent video of Brittney Griner standing on a basketball court went viral, and people couldn’t help but notice her striking resemblance to Jackson Mahomes.

What caught everyone’s attention was Griner’s new short hairstyle, which completely changed her appearance. NFL fans were taken aback by how different she looked and couldn’t resist but point out the uncanny similarity between Griner and Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother.

A fan stated,

Another one wrote,

A social media user mentioned,

A different one expressed,

Someone else disclosed,

A user said,

The buzz around Brittney Griner’s resemblance to Jackson Mahomes ignited during a special moment at Baylor University. Griner, the most decorated women’s basketball player in Baylor’s history, returned to Waco for a pregame ceremony retiring her No. 42 jersey. However, as fans observed her new short hairstyle during this event, they also found a unique connection to Jackson Mahomes which sparked conversations on the internet.

How Else Are Brittney Griner and Jackson Mahomes Similar?

As unexpected as it may seem, there is more to the resemblance between Brittney Griner and Jackson Mahomes than just their curly hairstyles and facial features. They also share a remarkably similar height and weight. Jackson Mahomes stands tall at 6 feet 6 inches, while Brittney Griner is even taller, measuring in at 6 feet 9 inches.

Despite their height difference, they both carry a similar weight, with Jackson weighing 187 lbs and Griner slightly heavier at 205 lbs. This surprising combination of physical similarities adds another layer to the interesting comparison between these two individuals.

Brittney Griner, known for her basketball career with the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist and plays for the United States national basketball team. However, controversy surrounded her when authorities detained her at a Moscow airport in February 2022 for possessing vaping cartridges with hashish oil, which is illegal in Russia.

After being announced guilty, she received a nine-year prison sentence. Thankfully, authorities released her in a prominent prisoner exchange after almost 10 months in custody, and she returned home to the U.S. in early December 2023.