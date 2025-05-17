Brock Purdy Can Finally Buy a Dream Home for Wife Jenna, Thanks to a $265 Million Reward

Brock Purdy has finally gotten the big bag. The 49ers QB has agreed to a contract extension that makes him one of the richest players in NFL history, landing a five-year, $265 million deal with the team.

Advertisement

It’s a significant pay raise compared to the rookie salary Purdy earned during his first three years in the league as a seventh-round draft pick, when he averaged just $934,000 per year. He will be making around $53 million per season now.

This new annual salary launches him from a rookie contract that ranked below 100 active quarterbacks in average annual pay to a deal now surpassed by only seven players in the league. And he can finally stop renting and buy a house for himself and his wife Jenna.

While still making significantly more money than the average Joe, it still wasn’t enough for Purdy to buy a home on his rookie salary.

“We’re in my second year, we’re about to play the Cowboys on Sunday night, and I do a sit-down interview and they ask about life and what it looks like for me. And I’m like, ‘Honestly I can’t afford a house right now, and I’m renting a house with a teammate, an offensive lineman.’”

On the Built 4 More podcast, Purdy revealed that he continued to rent the house after getting married.

“We lived in a house with a roommate and then Jenn and I got married and then he lived with us until his lease was up and then we were like, ‘Hey man, you gotta go.’ (Laughs) I love Nick.”

This massive contract extension for Purdy was a long time coming. The 49ers had him on a massive discount, considering that he was their starting QB for three years while still on a rookie contract and even led them to the Super Bowl. He was extremely productive in those seasons.

Over three seasons since being selected as the 262nd pick in the 2021 draft, Purdy has started 36 regular-season games, winning 23 of them. He completed 67.5% of his passes for 9,518 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. In 2023, he led the league with a 7% touchdown rate and averaged 9.6 yards per attempt.

In postseason play, Purdy has helped his team to a 4-2 record across six games, completing 62.6% of his passes for 1,343 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception. He also added a rushing touchdown and converted eight first downs on the ground during the playoffs. Now that he has the big bucks backing him up, will Purdy be similarly productive?