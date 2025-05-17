mobile app bar

Brock Purdy Can Finally Buy a Dream Home for Wife Jenna, Thanks to a $265 Million Reward

Nidhi
Published

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.

Brock Purdy has finally gotten the big bag. The 49ers QB has agreed to a contract extension that makes him one of the richest players in NFL history, landing a five-year, $265 million deal with the team.

It’s a significant pay raise compared to the rookie salary Purdy earned during his first three years in the league as a seventh-round draft pick, when he averaged just $934,000 per year. He will be making around $53 million per season now.

This new annual salary launches him from a rookie contract that ranked below 100 active quarterbacks in average annual pay to a deal now surpassed by only seven players in the league. And he can finally stop renting and buy a house for himself and his wife Jenna.

While still making significantly more money than the average Joe, it still wasn’t enough for Purdy to buy a home on his rookie salary.

“We’re in my second year, we’re about to play the Cowboys on Sunday night, and I do a sit-down interview and they ask about life and what it looks like for me. And I’m like, ‘Honestly I can’t afford a house right now, and I’m renting a house with a teammate, an offensive lineman.’”

On the Built 4 More podcast, Purdy revealed that he continued to rent the house after getting married.

“We lived in a house with a roommate and then Jenn and I got married and then he lived with us until his lease was up and then we were like, ‘Hey man, you gotta go.’ (Laughs) I love Nick.”

This massive contract extension for Purdy was a long time coming. The 49ers had him on a massive discount, considering that he was their starting QB for three years while still on a rookie contract and even led them to the Super Bowl. He was extremely productive in those seasons.

Over three seasons since being selected as the 262nd pick in the 2021 draft, Purdy has started 36 regular-season games, winning 23 of them. He completed 67.5% of his passes for 9,518 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 27 interceptions. In 2023, he led the league with a 7% touchdown rate and averaged 9.6 yards per attempt.

In postseason play, Purdy has helped his team to a 4-2 record across six games, completing 62.6% of his passes for 1,343 yards, six touchdowns, and just one interception. He also added a rushing touchdown and converted eight first downs on the ground during the playoffs. Now that he has the big bucks backing him up, will Purdy be similarly productive?

About the author

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

