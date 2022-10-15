Tom Brady, Who Earns $230,000 In a Day, Has Been Fined $11,000 For Kicking Falcons Lineman Grady Jarrett

Veteran quarterback Tom Brady was reportedly fined $11,139 for trying to kick Falcons lineman Grady Jarrett during last Sunday’s clash.

Tom Brady is one of the most celebrated quarterbacks in the world of the NFL. However, lately, fans aren’t happy with the way the refs have been allegedly favoring him on the field.

During last Sunday’s Buccaneers versus Falcons clash, Tom was taken down by Atlanta lineman Grady Jarrett in the third quarter. While many thought that Grady’s attempt was not illegitimate, the refs decided to call him for a roughing the passer penalty.

The officials felt that the lineman took Brady down unnecessarily but their call was met by massive criticism from fans online. Moreover, what frustrated the fans even more was the way Tom lunged his right leg out as if he was trying to kick Jarrett.

Also Read: “Get Baker Mayfield Out of The NFL”: Infuriated Fans Want Panthers QB Gone After Disastrous Performance Against 49ers

Tom Brady Wouldn’t Really Mind the $11,1139 Fine

Looking at Brady’s ‘uncalled for’ action, he was finally fined $11,139 as per ESPN. However, for a man who is one of the highest earning quarterbacks of all time, the fine looks like a token punishment instead of a serious repercussion.

As per Forbes, Tom earns around $83.9 million in one year. Apart from his NFL earnings, the man is showered with cash by several globally renowned brands.

This means that Tom makes around quarter of a million every day which also brings us to the conclusion that he will earn the amount he has been fined for in just over an hour or so.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has been fined $11,139 for kicking at Falcons DL Grady Jarrett, source confirms. ESPN first reported. Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer on this play. pic.twitter.com/tS6Xq5J27H — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 14, 2022

Looking at these numbers, it would be fair to say that Tom is a vital entity for the league and is therefore being protected. However, the ‘roughing the passer’ controversy hasn’t died down even after the fine imposition.

Several fans took to Twitter demanding the league officials to stop making such calls which are grossly in favor of the quarterbacks. As far as Tom is concerned, he was able to guide his side to a win against the Falcons so the $11,139 wouldn’t really affect him much. Not that it would have hurt him anyway.

The Bucs are all set to take on the Steelers in their Week 6 clash coming Sunday and we can expect an entertaining encounter.

Also Read: ‘Hard to beat Tom Brady and the Refs in the same game’, Twitter Erupts Over Blatant Wrong Call In Favor of Ref’s Favorite Tom Brady