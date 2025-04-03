Brock Purdy Draws Comparisons to Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes for One Game-Changing Trait

Despite managing a 23-13 record as a starter throughout the first three seasons of his NFL career, Brock Purdy tends to see his name excluded whenever conversations about quality QB play are brought up. During a recent media appearance, the 49ers signal caller noted that “I never hear anybody say ‘Does this guy inspire his teammates?”

On the latest episode of the Colin Cowherd Podcast, former NFL scout and host of 3 & Out, John Middlekauff, sat down to discuss Purdy’s unseen impact on the San Francisco locker room. In noting that some of the best quarterbacks, such as Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Peyton Manning, were all reminiscent of “Mel Gibson leading the troops,” Middlekauff suggested that Purdy was very much capable of doing the same.

“I’ll never forget that… Guys like Fred Warner, people on defense, and Nick Bosa, they had been practicing against him because he was the scout team quarterback. They talk about him like he had been a five-year NFL pro. I don’t think Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, I’ve watched these guys’ careers; they don’t just throw around this. He is really good in the locker room with his guys.”

Suggesting that “there’s just something about him” that allows Purdy to build rapport with his teammates, Middlekauff argued that, at least in that regard, Purdy is very much on the same level as Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. While his on-field performances leave a bit to be desired, it is hard to replicate those kinds of social abilities.

In recalling his trip to Super Bowl LVIII, the former scout mentioned that even Deebo Samuel, one of the more controversial members of the 49ers roster, had nothing but praise for Purdy throughout their flight.

“I was on a plane flight going to the Super Bowl with Deebo Samuel, who at the time was asking for a trade, they way he spoke about him. He loves Brock.”

Suffice to say, Purdy may not be the most popular QB in the league, but he is certainly loved by his teammates.

Colin Cowherd cites Russell Wilson and Cam Newton as examples of failed motivators

In an attempt to highlight the importance of a quarterback’s ability to instill confidence in his players, Cowherd referenced the careers of Cam Newton and Russell Wilson. Suggesting that neither player proved to be a competent leader of men, the longstanding face of Fox Sports Radio noted that their athletic fall off directly coincided with the downfall of their ability to command respect from a locker room.

“Russell, the minute he got out of his athletic prime, he couldn’t do it on motivation and inspiration. He did it on elusiveness, and the minute that was gone, he aged very very quickly. I think there’s something to that. I think Cam Newton had a little bit of that, where Cam was sort of about Cam, and once he was out of his prime, wow he aged very very quickly.”

Considering that neither the Seahawks nor the Panthers have yet to rebound from their aforementioned signal callers, perhaps the 49ers should reconsider Purdy’s importance to the locker room before continuing their negotiations. For a franchise that is currently trying its best to extend its championship window, a dramatic change at the QB position could potentially ruin the chemistry of a team that is already on the brink of being forced to start over.

With the current value of Purdy’s expected contract extension being projected at $239 million over the next four years, the Iowa State product stands to make an approximate yearly salary of $59.7 million. While there’s no such thing as a cheap QB option in the NFL, the 49ers currently enjoy the fifth largest amount of room in cap space at the moment.

Simply put, the team wants him, and the franchise has the means to pay him, but it is purely on the front office as to whether or not Purdy will stay in San Francisco for the foreseeable future.