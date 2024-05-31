Brock Purdy Gets Honest About Marrying a Farmer’s Daughter in New Commercial

Contrary to the bad-boy image of NFL players, Brock Purdy is a thorough gentleman. A devout Christian, rooted in country culture, the star QB’s earnest image made him a fitting choice for an endorsement deal with Pioneer Seeds. And as part of this partnership, Purdy recently released a promo video, in which he revealed the pre-requisite knowledge before marrying a farmer’s daughter, Jenna Brandt.

In the promo posted on Pioneer Seeds’ social media handles, Brock Purdy is seen recreating the currently viral “Of Course” trend but with country-themed dialogues. The main intention of the promo was to show Brock and Pioneer Seeds’ appreciation for farmers by establishing the former as an entity with an emotional connection with the farmers.

Thus, the promo saw Brock revealing that he got to marry Jenna, a farmer’s daughter, only after her dad approved his corn-picking skills. “I married a farmer’s daughter. Of course, I had to pick corn before her dad approved,” a proud Brock said.

Brock also expressed his love for farmers, noting that, like them, he rises early and works late into the night. Concluding his speech, the NFL star quipped that he partnered with Pioneer Seeds, thus he surely knows how to excel on the field [pun intended].

“I lived in the Midwest, of course, I appreciate America’s farmers. I married a farmer’s daughter, of course, I had to pick corn before her dad approved,” Brock said. “I’ve got a hard work ethic full of early mornings and late nights, of course, I share that with farmers. I played for lowa State and now the 49ers, of course I bleed Cardinal and gold. I partner with Pioneer Seeds, of course, I know how to excel on the field.”

Fans were super impressed with Brock’s participation in the viral trend. Moreover, they were impressed with Brock’s humility and earnestness while delivering the dialogue.

“Class Act”: Fans Are Loving Brock Purdy in His Latest Promo for Pioneer Seeds

The majority of reactions to Purdy hopping on the trend were positive. But what stole the show for some was the star QB’s constant humility and sincerity while he expressed his connection with the farmers of America. This led to netizens labeling him a “class act”. Here’s how several others reacted:

Several NFL and Purdy fans, meanwhile, loved the QB in this new avatar and joked about buying corn seeds despite not being into farming. Safe to say, Purdy sure shows convincing skills.

What helped the video get traction is the fact that, with Pioneer Seeds, fans can see Brock Purdy in a completely different form. For instance, the previous Purdy-Pioneer promo video saw the QB answer the internet’s questions on corn, farming, and football.

Before the Q&A video was the official partnership announcement video, which saw the 49ers star talk more about his personal life by sharing how he uses Pioneer Seeds at his in-laws’ farm. It ended with him boldly and confidently earmarking this partnership for success in the years to come.

This glimpse of a bold Purdy is a far cry from the humility he naturally exudes in press conferences. Thus, seeing Purdy in different avatars thanks to the endorsement deal makes these promotional videos a hit amongst his fans. Fans, therefore, must be sincerely hoping for more.