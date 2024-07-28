Brock Purdy Prioritizes 2024 Season as Jordan Love & Tua Tagovailoa Bag Massive Extensions

Brock Purdy is laser-focused on the upcoming season, even as Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa inked hefty contract extensions before their training camps. Apparently, the 49ers’ quarterback is keeping his eyes on a different prize: the Lombardi Trophy.

In a recent interview with NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz, Purdy brushed off questions about future contract negotiations. “That’s great. I’m happy for those guys,” he said of his competitors’ new deals.

But for Purdy, just thinking about potential paydays is “pretty nonsense.” Instead, he has the here and now in mind, focusing on honing his skills so that he and the 49ers can finish what they couldn’t last season.

“This season is so long, and there’s so much stuff that you go through. So to get caught up in what the years can look like down the road or anything like that, to me, that’s pretty nonsense. So, focusing one day at a time. I have to get better for this team, and we all do here. So, that’s where my focus is at, and all of our focus is at.”

“For us, it’s all about finishing and executing when the moments are big.” @brockpurdy13 shares how the @49ers have learned to push past barriers heading into next season. : Back Together Weekend on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN

The QB isn’t just satisfied with his past performances either. Purdy recognizes the fact that, in the NFL, past success doesn’t guarantee future victories. He’s keenly aware that every opponent will bring their A-game, making complacency a dangerous trap.

Purdy clearly knows the weight on his shoulders as the starting quarterback. He’s committed to making smart decisions, especially in clutch situations like third downs. And while others might be eyeing their next payday, Purdy is all about the next play, the next game, the next shot at glory.

Should the 49ers prioritize Brock Purdy’s extension? Andy Furman weighs in

The quarterback market is hitting new highs, and all eyes are turning to Purdy’s potential extension after the 2024 season. With the 49ers boasting a roster stacked with high-priced talent, the question on everyone’s mind is: Could Purdy’s extension be on par with those of Joe Burrow or Trevor Lawrence?

Broadcaster Andy Furman recently weighed in on this hot topic during the Fox Sports Radio show. And he believes that the 49ers might be better off investing in the star-studded supporting cast rather than splurging big on Purdy.

“They don’t have pieces, they got thoroughbreds,” he suggested, reminding listeners that San Francisco reached the Super Bowl even before Purdy took the reins.

He even questioned whether Purdy’s impressive stats were more about his individual talent or the result of playing alongside standouts like Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk.

“I pay the pieces before I pay Brock Purdy,” Andy speculated about what he would do. And he did have a point. The 49ers’ supporting cast isn’t just good; they have one of the best in the league at most of their positions.

However, the Niners will still have to make room for Purdy when the 2024 season wraps up. There is a potential concern that Purdy’s possible deal is rippling through the entire roster and affecting other contracts in the process.

One thing’s for sure: The 49ers won’t rush into anything. They’ll take their time to ensure Purdy’s compensation matches his true value, rather than just making him the highest-paid QB for the sake of it. Thus, the 2024 season could be a breakout year for the former Mr. Irrelevant.