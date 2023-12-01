Brock Purdy Reveals His Secret Sleep Routine That Helped Him Recover Fast After Major Elbow Surgery

Oct 23, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

With rookie QB Brock Purdy at the helm, the San Francisco 49ers clinched a place in the NFC championship last season. During the bout against the Eagles, their star QB suffered a gruesome elbow injury on a strip sack by edge rusher Haason Reddick. Their chance of making it into the Super Bowl ended right there and then, and Purdy’s injury was expected to sideline him even in the 2023 regular season. But it hasn’t happened yet.

Advertisement

The rookie QB has excelled this season without missing even one game. In a recent interview with Matt Burrow of the Athletic, Purdy revealed his secret that aided in his remarkably fast recovery. It’s apparently ‘sleep’ that helped him recover the most, among other things.

Purdy stated that his doctor had urged him to have proper sleep every night during his surgery in March. Moreover, his teammates, who have also gone through similar injuries, suggested the same. Therefore, the 49ers QB made ‘sleep’ a priority and began consistently sleeping for nine hours every night.

Advertisement

“Going into surgery, the doctor was telling me the importance of sleep,” Purdy said. “My teammates, guys who had been through injuries like mine, were telling me, ‘Dude, sleep is going to be your best friend.’ And so I made it a priority. That was No. 1 on my list.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SInow/status/1730398851905831193?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moreover, the 49ers QB has dedicated himself to a rigorous routine to achieve his sleep goal and develop a few good habits. He follows a strict diet with proper hydration.

Brock Purdy Discusses His Sleep Schedule

Purdy has made it a routine to fall asleep at 9 p.m. In order to reach his goal, Purdy takes a hot shower and puts his smartphone away an hour before bedtime. He prefers to have a reading session every night before going to sleep while wearing custom-made glasses that filter out blue light.

The rookie QB said that he maintained his sleep schedule even though his elbow had completely recovered. Purdy further added that he managed to get a maximum of seven hours of sleep during college, as he had to put in an intense effort to study the next game plan. This irregular sleep schedule had a burden of its own, as Purdy couldn’t focus during meetings and felt very tired after leaving for home.

Advertisement

He is currently the eighth-leading passer in the league with the best defense to back him. Purdy has tallied 2871 yards this season and 19 touchdowns. He is seen as one of the frontrunners for the MVP award this season.

The 49ers are currently in their bye week with an 8-3 record. They will soon meet their biggest divisional rivals, the Eagles, and Purdy will finally have his chance for revenge.