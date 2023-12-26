Brock Purdy Summed Up His Four INT Game In Just Three Words

The 49ers QB Brock Purdy had a rough Christmas Night as he watched his team’s six-game winning streak finally come to an end. Purdy who was leading the MVP discussions after his back-to-back groundbreaking performances, saw the worst game of his playing career.

Brock Purdy threw for 255 yards completing 18 of 32 attempts while throwing his season-high four interceptions. His passes couldn’t make it to the end zone even once and he ended the game with his season-lowest pass completion percentage of 56.3.

However, while talking to a pool of reporters he summed up his entire game in just three words. His disappointment was evident on his face as he couldn’t match his eyes with the reporters who asked him about what went wrong in the game against the Ravens. Purdy while talking about the loss stated, “It pains me.”

“Our team came ready to play,” Purdy said. “And, you know, for me to make some decisions like that. It pains me, you know, and it’s not fair to these guys. So I have to realise that and understand that and I have to get better for my team.”

However, with determination, he discussed winning the upcoming two games which he considers crucial for the playoff contention. He described the need to look at broader team goals and took accountability for the team’s overall performance in the game.

The San Francisco 49ers were the favorites to win the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens as they played in their home ground. They were pretty confident about their offense which ranks one of the best this season, however; they surrendered as the Ravens launched their deadly defense.

Kyle Shanahan Speaks Up on Brock Purdy’s Interceptions

Despite his team’s preparation to play a good game, Purdy took accountability for the four interceptions that seemingly threw the game away. He stressed the need to improve himself by understanding his choices better and avoiding similar mistakes in the future.

“For me, trying to look at the big picture of what we’re trying to do what our team goals are, but same time, I have to look myself in the mirror and ask myself why or how that happened, and why I made those decisions.”

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan also spoke to the media on Purdy’s four interceptions. He felt that Purdy’s first interception was a big mistake, as he read the coverage wrong and didn’t expect Kyle Hamilton to be in the end zone. However, the other three of them he believes were really unfortunate for him.

San Francisco after their latest loss, are 11-4 and have slipped to No. 2 in the overall league standing behind the Baltimore Ravens. They now share the same record with three other teams, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Detroit Lions. The 49ers now have two games left against the Washington Commanders and the Los Angeles Rams and will look to win both games to increase their chances of clinching the number one seed in the NFC.