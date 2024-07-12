Brock Purdy to Become NFL’s Highest-Paid Quarterback in 2026? Ian Rapoport Delivers Honest Take

While Brock Purdy has helped the San Francisco 49ers reach two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl, he remains grossly underpaid as part of his four-year, $3.73 million rookie scale contract. But that is bound to change, and Ian Rapoport thinks “how high” will all depend on how he continues to perform.

After proving that he is the 49ers’ franchise quarterback, Purdy could earn exponentially more than what’s left of his contract. As NFL Network National Insider said, extending Purdy via a lucrative deal is a no-brainer. However, his average annual salary might depend on his performance in the 2024 NFL season:

“When it is time to talk contract extension and of course, he’s not eligible yet. He’s eligible after this season after the regular season ends; it seems like the 49ers have a no-brainer here. It’s not like, well, are they going to extend him? Are they going to give him a big contract? He has proven that he is their franchise guy.”

The remaining question is how much Brock Purdy can improve from his Pro Bowl 2023 season, wherein he finished with 308 completions for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns. The former Iowa State standout added two rushing touchdowns off 144 yards from the ground.

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: #49ers QB Brock Purdy is the best deal in the NFL. But he won't be for long. pic.twitter.com/VFGzfkajUB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 11, 2024

Despite the constant criticism that his stats were padded by playing with All-Pro talents like Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle, Purdy has proven that he’s playing well on his merits. Therefore, another impressive season from him should entice the 49ers to offer him a contract that rivals what Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence signed (five years, $275 million). In doing so, San Francisco will have him behind center for his prime years.

Luckily for him, Niners CEO Jed York has no apprehensions about putting Purdy among the highest-paid quarterbacks. Speaking to the media during the league’s annual meetings, he called having your quarterback one of the highest-paid players a “good problem.” However, their investment in him could curtail their ability to improve in other roster spots due to the league’s hard cap.

Could Brock Purdy’s Contract Extension Become a ‘Bad Problem’?

Brock Purdy will remain cap-friendly for the next two seasons, as his base salaries are at $985,000 in 2024 and $1.1 million in 2025. His cap count will allow the 49ers to retain their other stars, like agreeing to a two-year, $38 million extension.

But at least on offense, they have their leading skill position players under contract until 2026, with McCaffrey on lock until 2028. Unfortunately, contract talks with Aiyuk haven’t progressed as the All-Pro wideout is dropping hints of favoring another team. Could Purdy’s impending extension be why San Francisco is unwilling to meet Aiyuk’s contract demands?

However, the Niners will get some relief as the salary cap increases annually. From $255.4 million this year, the cap could be over $280 million once Purdy’s contract extension starts in 2026.

Therefore, a lot is riding on Purdy and Aiyuk’s performances this season. If all goes well, they will get what they’re worth, as the market dictates.