Brock Purdy Was Left Baffled After Christian McCaffrey’s Mother Stole the Dance Floor at the ‘Royal Wedding’

Dubbed as Rhode Island’s ‘Royal Wedding,’ Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo’s big day was a star-studded affair, attended by the likes of Brock Purdy, Kyle Shanahan, Kyle Juszczyk, and George Kittle, among others. However, among the array of stars, the one who stole the show was none other than the groom’s mother, Lisa McCaffrey, who, with her dance moves, impressed many, including Purdy.

For every parent, the wedding of their offspring is among the most special moments of their lives. Hence, it wasn’t surprising to see Lisa let herself loose on the dance floor as the wedding celebrations began at the afterparty. Witnessing Lisa go unhinged on the floor and dance wholeheartedly at Christian’s wedding made for a joyous sight, but what added the cherry on top was her exceptional skill at it.

Lisa, a former track runner, tennis player, and soccer player, displayed incredible footwork on the dance floor. Her effortless mix of tap and country dance with her legs mesmerized everyone, including the 49ers QB, who was left in awe.

Olivia was impressed too, sharing a snippet of Lisa’s dance routine on her Instagram story. She captioned the video, “Go Mother In Law!!!”

Not so surprisingly, fans were impressed by the love Olivia showered on her mother-in-law. Equally noteworthy was her father-in-law, Ed McCaffrey, who took to “X” to praise her daughter-in-law.

“My Dancing Queen”: Ed McCaffrey Is in Awe of His Wife’s Dancing Moves

As soon as Olivia shared the snippet on her Instagram, the video went viral across the NFL community for Purdy’s reaction and Lisa’s infectious dance moves. As the netizens praised Lisa for her moves, Ed McCaffrey also joined the fray, showering words of love on his wife.

He took to social media to share Olivia’s snippet from Instagram and thanked his daughter-in-law for grabbing Lisa in her “natural habitat.”

“My daughter-in-law is already grabbing some SOLID GOLD CONTENT. Thank you Olivia for capturing Lisa in her natural habitat,” reacted Ed. As for his wife, Ed has just three words for her dance moves — ‘My Dancing Queen,’ coupled with a heart emoji.

My daughter-in-law is already grabbing some SOLID GOLD CONTENT. Thank you Olivia for capturing Lisa in her natural habitat. ❤️my #DancingQueen pic.twitter.com/fI7fgs7o17 — Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) July 8, 2024

Based on the visuals that have been made public from Rhode Island’s “Royal Wedding”, it is evident that the celebrations were absolutely ecstatic. The sight of family man Brock Purdy with his shirt untucked at the party is testament enough to the amount of fun everyone must have had at the wedding.