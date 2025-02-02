“Brock Purdy Will Be on the List Soon”: NFL Fans Debate Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts’ Super Bowl Stat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, share the stage at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix during the NFL’s Super Bowl opening night on Feb. 6, 2023. Credit- Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts, can Brock Purdy be the next modern-era quarterback to start two Super Bowls before the age of 27? 49ers fans sure hope so. The 25-year-old already made it to his first Super Bowl last season and has two more years to reach this milestone.

Advertisement

Mahomes and Hurts, however, have already reached this milestone, with the Eagles’ QB’s second appearance slated to happen in just a few days’ time. Other quarterbacks who’ve made multiple Super Bowl appearances before the age of 27 include the greats like Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Ben Roethlisberger. Safe to say, 49ers fans are looking forward to seeing their quarterback on that list soon.

Jalen is still 26; this is the fifth year in the NFL for former Oklahoma shot-caller. Patrick is into his 8th season in the pros and will be playing in his 5th Super Bowl. By age 27, he had played in three, winning it twice, and was the Super Bowl MVP twice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Sports (@cbssports)

Of course, not everyone was impressed. A few critics dismissed Hurts’ achievement, arguing that he’s simply benefiting from a stacked team—and predicting that he’ll come up short once again.

Brady played in ten finals in his career, spanning 23 seasons, and won the Lombardi Trophy seven times, had already played in the 3 Super Bowls before turning 27, winning it on all three occasions. He was the MVP of those finals twice.

Russell Wilson was already 24 when the Seahawks drafted him in 2012. But it took only a pre-season to make QB1 spot his own over Matt Flynt. The dual-threat sensation made his first Super Bowl in just his second season, when he was 25, winning it in his first start before making it back the very next season. However, this time they couldn’t win and Russ hasn’t been back since. Some compared Hurts to Wilson, perhaps predicting a similar outcome for him.

Roethlisberger became just the second QB in the Steelers’ history to win the Super Bowl. It took him just his second season to make it there at the age of 23 and win it. Ben would make it back to the final after the season when he was still 26 and won it again. He would go to the Super Bowl two seasons later, only to lose this time around. He never went back.

Even though Brady is the GOAT, Mahomes might be the best on the list in his short career. He is already playing in his 5th Super Bowl before turning 30 and has won it thrice. He is already a part of a dynasty and could become the first QB in league history to do a three-peat.

It took TB12 almost a decade to win his 4th. The Chiefs QB might end up doing it in just his first 8 seasons. No other QBs on the list won the regular season MVP before turning 27. Patrick has two. Mahomes looks to be on the way of building an unmatched legacy, let’s see if Hurts can manage to stop him in his tracks.