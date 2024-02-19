Brock Purdy’s Fiancée Jenna Brandt Reveals When the Couple Plans to Get Married

Niners QB Brock Purdy was on a dominant run this season leading up to the Super Bowl, where he locked horns with Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs. The rookie QB was able to hold his own in the Big Game, but a few mishaps changed the entire outcome of the matchup — resulting in a victory parade in the Barbeque hotspot instead of the Bay Area. Purdy was one step closer compared to last season and will now have to wait perhaps a few more for his first ring. However, the star QB is certainly winning off the gridiron, as he’s set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend very, very soon.

The elder sister of Purdy, Whittney, recently took to her Instagram story with a stunning picture of Jenna Brandt with an estimated save-the-date for the wedding. And it’s only three weeks away. Though the exact date hasn’t yet been revealed, we can anticipate early to mid-March. In the picture, Jenna poses before a barrage of pink, white, and golden balloons, proudly displaying her shiny rock and a smile that lit up the entire room. Take a look:

In three weeks’ time, Jenna will no longer be Miss Brandt, but instead Mrs. Purdy. Her soon-to-be husband got down on one knee just last year, and it was nothing short of dreamy.

When Did Brock Purdy Propose to Jenna?

On the back of an NFC Championship appearance in his debut season and just ahead of a season full of hope, Brock Purdy popped the question on a pier in Saint Cloud on July 2, 2023. Surrounded by their families — cheering from a nearby boat — the NFL star shared a carousel of engagement pictures with a touching caption that said,

“My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!“

Jenna also expressed her excitement in a later post with a set of snapshots beside a beach. In the note she penned, Jenna voiced her excitement to share the Purdy name in the future. Well, she has to wait no longer. The date is finally set, and even Jenna shared her excitement by sharing her soon-to-be sister-in-law’s Instagram story with a few exclamation marks. Safe to say, she’s excited. Purdy is surely just as excited but hasn’t yet shared or posted an update on his social media.

It’s also worth mentioning that Jenna concluded the 2023 NFL season with a few memories from the sidelines. From passionately sharing a kiss with Purdy to sporting custom dresses with his name and picture on the back, she enjoyed every bit of it. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude and pride.