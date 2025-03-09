“I Never Had Surgery”: Super Bowl 50 Champion Tells Travis Hunter How He Played 14 NFL Seasons

Advertised as a player who could potentially break the football meta, Colorado sensation, Travis Hunter, will need all the help he can get should he hope to surpass the expectations that are currently set before him. Now proclaiming that he wants to have a 15-year career in the National Football League, Hunter will have to play his cards right should he hope to pull that off.

Knowing that he’ll need the counsel of NFL greats, the 2024 Heisman trophy winner sat down with San Francisco legend, Vernon Davis, on the most recent episode of The Travis Hunter Show. Attempting to glean as much knowledge as he could from the 14-year veteran, Hunter inquired about everything from in-season mindsets to physical maintenance.

In noting that there’s “…a difference between greatness and being good,” the Super Bowl winning tight end detailed the main contributors to his lengthy stay in the league.

“The way you stay on the football field is through nutrition and through taking care of your body. I never had surgery, ever. That’s crazy right? …The one thing that allowed me to stay on the field and not have surgery, I stretched every single day. Even in the offseason, I’d stretch every single day.”

In admitting that he “…could still add a little something to it,” Hunter mentioned that he frequents infrared saunas and cryotherapy chambers. With the value of NFL contracts perpetually increasing, it’s no surprise to see an ever-increasing amount of players invest more into their bodies.

Praising Hunter for his natural abilities, Davis informed the 21-year-old that he believes that he is more than ready for the NFL. Considering that his draft stock hasn’t faltered despite choosing to forgo the 2025 NFL Combine, Hunter is primed to make good on the veteran’s assertion that he will be the best guy on the field.

Responsible for the seventh most receiving yards in the history of the 49ers franchise, Davis’ career was certainly defined by his consistency and availability. Believing the recipe to success to be a combination of work ethic and diet, the former first round draft pick did his best to emphasize the importance of those principles when speaking with the face of the next generation of football.

“For 14 years of my career, I was the only person outside catching extra footballs… It’s that work that you put in that allows you to go up, to keep elevating… Stay consistent.”

Considering that his methods produced a Lombardi trophy, two Pro Bowl selections, and more than $78,000,000 in career earnings, it would behoove of the upcoming class to take Davis’ advice. As Hunter continues to prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s encouraging to see that he is leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of becoming the best player that he can possibly be.