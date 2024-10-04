A.J. Hawk Jokes Jerry Jones Could Use His Helicopter to Drop Mike McCarthy Home After Practice

Jan 8, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy looks on against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Jones has become the butt of the joke since he decided to land his helicopter right in the middle of the Dallas Cowboys practice. A.J. Hawk, on the Pat McAfee show, couldn’t help but join in on the fun.

The analyst wondered out aloud how HC Mike McMcarthy must’ve reacted the first time he saw Jones’ chopper land at AT&T Stadium.

Hawke hypothesized that McCarthy, who only joined the Cowboys in 2020 and was used to the much humbler facilities in Green Bay, would’ve been flabbergasted by Jones’ extravagance.

Taking the joke a step further, Hawke and McAfee pretended to be McCarthy experiencing Jones and his chopper for the first time:

“Can you look at this, what is this, we’re in the middle of a team run. A helicopter? Jeez louise. Maybe you can drop me home after practice. Maybe dodge the traffic a little bit.”

McCarthy was head coach of the Packers for more than a decade before parting ways and landing in Dallas in 2020. As he plays out the last year of his contract with the Cowboys, the responsibilty on his shoulders are great. And the pressure to deliver, even greater.

Jones’ spotlight-grabbing stunts are nothing new to the football fraternity. And yet, every year, there’s something that triggers them into talking about him and his over involvement with the media and the team. This time, it was the chopper, and the entire offseason, the narrative was around the many dotted lines he was refusing to sign.

The chopper antic has once more thrown Jerry’s unconventional hands on management of the Cowboys into the spotlight.

Pat McAfee breaks down Jones’ chopper show

While some may have found the Cowboys GM’s show too much, McAfee pointed out that something like this is actually very on-brand for the billionaire. Jones, after all, has never been afraid to flaunt his wealth or his larger-than-life persona.

McAfee humorously pointed out that if you’re a billionaire like Jones, you can essentially do whatever you want, including landing a chopper on your own practice field. McAfee described the scene as “hilarious” and likened it to something straight out of a movie.

The Cowboys are a global brand, and Jones remains the face, something he takes very seriously. So of course, when things were getting too stale in the Cowboys camp, he landed his chopper in the middle of practice to not only spice things up, but to also tell everyone who runs the show.

During his little field trip to AT&T stadium, Jones made sure to “dap up” Dak Prescott, and CeeDee Lamb, both of whom signed major contracts in the offfseason, but have failed to produce on the field.

Whether the helicopter was a mode of transport, or a message from Jerry to his team, or as McAfee put it, showing who’s got the “biggest meat of all,” only Jerry knows. If anything, the chopper show is a clear indication, Jones is not stepping away from the spotlight anytime soon, as many have been advising him to do.