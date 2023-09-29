Travis Kelce Responds To Mark Cuban Who Wants Taylor Swift To Break Up With the Chiefs TE and Date a Player From Dallas Mavericks

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have rocked the world when their much-anticipated linkup unfolded in front of everyone at the Arrowhead Stadium last Sunday. Since that day a lot has happened not just in the personal life of Kelce, but also in the increase of jersey sales, ticket sales, and a stark rise in the number of followers. Eyeing to have a piece of the Swift Effect, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban had an offer for the pop star.

In his recent appearance at ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim, Mark Cuban jokingly wanted to lure Taylor Swift to Dallas to get more business out of it. So he asked her to break up with Kelce and date a good-looking player from the Dallas Mavericks. However, the Chiefs’ TE had a response ready for him.

Travis Kelce Responds To Mark Cuban

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rumored to be dating after the pop star was seen cheering for the Chiefs or should it be said Kelce in their blowout win against the Bears. However, it made a huge impact on the numbers after Kelce’s popularity shot up among the swifties, not to mention the increase in his Instagram followers after her appearance.

After seeing the Swift Effect Mark Cuban saw an opportunity to grow in popularity of his already popular team Dallas Mavericks. “Taylor, sorry if you’re listening Travis, break up with him,” Cuban joked on First Take. “I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu.”

It was certainly an odd way to propose an offer and Travis Kelce was fast to react to it. “[Mark Cuban] Just sign me to a ten day [contract]!” Kelce said with class, hinting that he is very much interested in dating the highly popular pop star Taylor Swift and that it was nothing less than a dream come true for him.

Taylor Swift’s Effect On the Chiefs

Taylor Swift’s appearance made a huge impact on the business side of things as well since many people watched the game because of her. Not only that but within 24 hours of their viral linkup, Kelce saw a surge of 383,000 new Instagram followers, a 400 percent increase in merchandise sales, and his jersey became the top five most-selling jerseys in the NFL.

As per new reports, Taylor Swift will also attend the Chiefs vs. Jets game in MetLife Stadium, and just like that the New Yorkers will get to see her yet again in the Jets home stadium after her much popular Era’s Tour. It will be seen how far the Kelce-Swift story goes and everyone’s fingers seem to be crossed as they want the linkup to turn into a romance straight out of a best-selling novel.