Caleb Williams, Brenden Rice Chemistry: Star Draft Prospects Exhibit Incredible Camaraderie During Press Meet

USC Trojans’ top players, Caleb Williams and Brenden Rice, have become the talk of the town, leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. On the one hand, Williams is a potential No. 1 pick, while Rice is ranked #58 amongst draft prospects. The friendly bond between these standout draft prospects was evident during the NFL Combine when Rice got a pleasant surprise while interacting with the media.

Advertisement

Caleb Williams joined the media frenzy and humorously questioned Brenden about his feelings about being Jerry Rice’s son. Brenden burst into laughter after Caleb’s playful question and responded with the utmost camaraderie, “It feels even better to be the teammate of Caleb Williams.”

The banter continued as Caleb, taking on a journalist persona, questioned Brenden about his fantasy football prospects. Asking whether he should be selected as a wideout or a flex player, who can play both sides of the ball. Brenden’s response reflected on their joint success, pointing out their impressive 45 catches and 12 touchdowns together. Watching these enjoyable moments of teammates showing love for each other is truly entertaining.

Advertisement

Caleb Williams and Brenden Rice displayed great chemistry in their final USC season. He caught 45 passes from Williams, gained a career-high 791 yards, and scored 12 touchdowns with an impressive 17.6 yards per catch, as per ESPN. Honestly, if Brenden could replicate the gameplay in his NFL debut season, he could be a fantastic steal.

Caleb is not engaging in drills at the NFL Combine, as he, in any case, would be a top-three pick. However, the Combine presents a great opportunity for Rice to boost his draft position. He is currently considered a Day 2 or Day 3 pick; therefore, a strong performance could improve his status for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Brenden Rice’s NFL Veteran Dad Once Had High Praises For Caleb Williams

Brenden Rice, son of one of the greatest wide receivers Jerry Rice, transferred to USC in 2022 to play under coach Lincoln Riley alongside Caleb Williams. Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, earned quite a lot of praise that season for his pocket maneuvering, downfield vision, and strong arm. Once the College Football world saw the duo creating waves, they asked Jerry Rice how he felt regarding Caleb’s future.

Jerry Rice praised Williams’ abilities and recognized his talent for making impactful plays during games. He said, per Fox News:

Advertisement

“And when you think about that, he’s very similar to a Patrick Mahomes. You can tell his coolness in the pocket and his creativity. I’m not sure if he’s going to decide to go to the NFL after this season – we have to wait and see – but he’s everything, and it’s just exciting to see him on the football field.”

Caleb Williams has demonstrated exceptional abilities in passing, running, and improvisation while playing for USC. Despite the team having a difficult 2023 season, he managed to throw for over 3,500 yards and score a total of 41 touchdowns. So, many would agree with Jerry Rice’s analysis of Caleb.

Now that Caleb has the chance to showcase his talent in the NFL, the USC Trojans are left with a huge gap in their roster in the midst of their move to the Big Ten conference.