Bronny James Favourite Football Position: USC Star Once Revealed Which Position He Would Prefer Playing on the Gridiron

Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA icon LeBron James, is carving his path in basketball, aiming to live up to his father’s legendary status. Yet besides hoops, James Jr. also had a passion for football, a sport he openly discussed during a Nevada vs. USC football game last year.

Bronny James was interviewed before the action started on the field and was asked if he had ever considered playing football. The young basketball player confidently expressed his interest, revealing that if he played football, he would likely excel as a quarterback. He stated,

“I would probably play like QB. I have a good arm and can read defenses and stuff,”

He didn’t just choose the position because it’s popular but he believes he’s got a strong arm and can read defenses like a pro. Plus, after the interview, he proved his skills by accurately tossing a t-shirt into the stands.

Bronny attended the game to support the star quarterback Caleb Williams and his team USC Trojans. In the game they played, USC totally dominated, beating the Wolf Pack by a huge margin of 66-14. Caleb Williams was on fire, making 18 out of 24 passes for 319 yards and five passing touchdowns.

Despite LeBron’s storied history as a dual-sport athlete, his sons, including Bronny, were not permitted to take part in football while growing up. While LeBron never outlined the reason, it might have been due to concerns surrounding the safety of his children. Lately, more parents are putting their kids’ health first, which means fewer children are playing contact sports like American Football.

Yet, Lebron’s support for football extended to the sidelines, where he often accompanied his sons as spectators. Notably, his elder son, Bronny, currently plays basketball for the USC Trojans. Meanwhile, his younger son, Bryce, showcases his skills on the court for Sierra Canyon High School’s basketball team.

High School Gridiron Star Turned NBA Legend

Even though LeBron James didn’t let his kids play football, he was a standout player in high school. It’s no wonder, considering he’s 6-foot-8 and super athletic – he must’ve been great on the football field too. He played for St. Vincent-St. Mary High School for two seasons and caught over 100 passes, gained more than 2000 yards, and scored 23 touchdowns as a wide receiver.

Additionally, LeBron James had offers to play college football from big schools like Notre Dame, Miami, Alabama, and Ohio State. But he decided to focus solely on basketball and was picked as the first overall draft pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers straight out of high school.

Additionally, LeBron James had confidence in his ability to excel in football. During the NBA lockout in 2011, when the basketball season was delayed, LeBron received tempting offers to join the NFL. Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys and Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks were both keen on having him as part of their teams. But that didn’t happen, and LeBron stuck with basketball. He’s now in his 21st season in the NBA and is playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.