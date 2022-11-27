HomeSearch

Will Jim Harbaugh Make a Comeback To The NFL In 2023?

Suyash Deep Sinha
|Published Nov 27, 2022

Jim Harbaugh

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches a play against Ohio State during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. 2022-11-26-harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh had earlier this year expressed interest in leading the Vikings as a head coach. Jim has made it clear that he still has “unfinished business” at the highest level and he is trying hard to earn that promotion.

Harbaugh’s Michigan team is 12-0 after a recent thrilling 45-23 victory at Ohio State. If Harbaugh is ever going to return to the NFL, the window will officially open five weeks from tomorrow. Unofficially, it may open earlier due to the constant backchannel discussions.

Even though he gave the Wolverines his full support, Harbaugh made it clear that, in his opinion, winning the Super Bowl was far more important than winning a national championship in college football.

Jim Harbaugh has some ‘unfinished business’ in the NFL

Harbaugh is a reliable asset and a tried and tested man. Every year, NFL teams flip a coin to determine whether a coordinator is ready and able to be a head coach. It occasionally works. It doesn’t always happen. There is no coin toss with Jim Harbaugh though.

Harbaugh aspired to work in Minnesota and while Kevin O’Connell, a candidate for coach of the year, is leading the Vikings to an unexpectedly successful season, Harbaugh led the 49ers who were 6-10 in his first season. However, next year, he came close to winning a Super Bowl.

Jim definitely has a sense of unfinished business as he lost that Super Bowl to his brother John. Whatever the case, it’s obvious that he wants back in.

Jim’s comeback is not out of the question at all and if others franchises apart from Vikings also succeed in winning his interest, coming back to the league might become an even easier task to accomplish as some of the teams have really struggled to live up to their full potential.

