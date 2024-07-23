Ryan Clark Calls Lamar Jackson a ‘Bigger Playoff Disappointment’ Than Dak Prescott

The NFL often tags Dak Prescott as a playoff underperformer, given the Cowboys have failed to fulfill fan expectations year after year. However, Ryan Clark recently pointed out that there were more disappointing moments than what the Cowboys’ quarterback offered, and it’s found in Ravens play-caller Lamar Jackson.

During his appearance on ‘First Take,’ Clark couldn’t stop himself from taking a stance against the Ravens’ offensive centerpiece. While he surely acknowledged that Jackson aided his team in securing the top AFC seed, he failed to deliver when it mattered—in the postseason.

According to Clark, expectations play a huge role in this comparison, and Lamar’s high potential makes his playoff failures stand out more.

“I’m going to go Lamar Jackson, and here’s why: expectations are the greatest breeding ground for disappointment. There’s no quarterback that has higher expectations based on their level of regular season play than Lamar Jackson.”

.@RealRClark25 says Lamar Jackson has been more disappointing in the playoffs than Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/oUOHjCloKb — First Take (@FirstTake) July 23, 2024

Clark acknowledged that Prescott is a solid quarterback who has come up short in key playoff moments, however at the same time, the former NFL star argued that Prescott still has a long way to go before he has the all-time great trajectory that Jackson does.

Clark also pointed out Jackson’s impressive collegiate accolades, including the Heisman Trophy. He then recounted how, in his first full year starting in the NFL, Jackson won the league MVP. Therefore, given these achievements, the bar is set incredibly high for the Ravens QB, who has suffered blow after blow in the postseason, especially at the Allegiant Stadium this year.

Ryan Clark Voices the Ravens’ Flock Disappointment With Lamar Jackson

The NFL community hoped to see a fierce battle between the Ravens and Chiefs at the AFC Championship. But the undisciplined mistakes made by the Ravens caused them a huge loss. It wasn’t all bad, as Jackson and his Ravens stayed toe-to-toe with the Chiefs at the start.

But in one of the most critical moments, Jackson threw a pass into heavy coverage and it got picked off into triple coverage in the end zone with 6:45 left on the clock. That was a tough break, and in a game where every play counts, the Chiefs capitalized on their opponent’s blunder. This is what Clark’s next argument was all about.

On the same note, Clark critiqued Lamar’s playoff performances, especially when the Ravens had a chance to shine against the Chiefs during a season when they weren’t at their peak. It could have finally ended all the debates there were. He emphasized that Jackson needed to match his regular-season excellence in the playoffs, stating,

“You got to show up. You not only have to show up, you got to at least be who you were in the regular season.”

This is why, for Clark, Jackson’s inability to deliver on the big stage, despite his MVP-level talent, makes him a bigger playoff disappointment than Prescott. As Jackson prepares for another season of showdown with a jacked look, it’s certain that constructive criticism like Clark’s can help him go a long way.