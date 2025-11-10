Browns Analyst Defends Kevin Stefanski’s Decision to Stick With Dillon Gabriel for the Ravens’ Game

The Cleveland Browns suffered a disappointing 27–20 loss to the New York Jets, a team that entered Sunday with just one win. Head coach Kevin Stefanski, however, made it clear after the game that rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel will remain the team’s starter heading into next week’s divisional matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

With veteran Joe Flacco out, Gabriel has taken over the starting role and now sits at 1–4 in his five starts. Against the Jets, he completed 17 of 32 passes (53.1%) for 167 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, finishing with a passer rating of 88.9. Despite those modest numbers, Stefanski reaffirmed his confidence in the young quarterback, resisting growing calls to give first-round pick Shedeur Sanders a chance.

When asked if he might consider a quarterback change, Stefanski stood firm:

“We’re going to stick with Dillon,” Stefanski said. “From the second he’s been here, he’s been working very hard. He’s a very intelligent young man. He’s done a nice job throughout practice, and this whole season he’s been learning how to get yourself ready and understand the rhythm of an NFL week. Obviously, now we feel like he’s ready to go as a starter.”

Stefanski emphasized that the team’s approach with Gabriel aligns with Cleveland’s broader philosophy of measured development over immediate results. The coaching staff believes that continuity, even in a losing season, can be a valuable growth experience for the rookie quarterback.

While Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, remains a highly regarded prospect, he has yet to make his regular-season debut. After missing Week 8 due to a back injury, he was active as Gabriel’s backup on Sunday. Cleveland’s early-season decision to trade Kenny Pickett to the Raiders left Gabriel and Sanders as the only remaining quarterbacks behind Flacco, setting the stage for Gabriel’s current opportunity.

Still, the Browns’ offensive struggles go beyond the quarterback position. Gabriel was sacked six times in the loss, underscoring the offensive line’s continued protection issues. Despite generating a season-high 158 rushing yards, including 75 from rookie Quinshon Judkins and 53 from Gabriel on scrambles, the Browns were outscored 10–0 in the second half after entering halftime tied at 17.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Kitt echoed Stefanski’s stance, defending the decision to stay patient with Gabriel:

“I still think it’s the right decision,” Kitt said after the loss. “There are eight games left, and at 2–7, they’re not going anywhere. So, what do they have to play for? Why not play Shedeur? I think that time is going to come — but not yet. They want to give Dillon enough of an on-ramp to see what he can do, to let him develop.”

Kitt also noted signs of progress under new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who was calling plays for the first time:

“They moved him out of the pocket more, took some downfield shots, used Malachi Corley a bit more — things they needed to do,” she added. “There were still drops, sacks, and mistakes, but there’s something to build on.”

With the Browns sitting at 2–7, the playoffs appear out of reach. But for Stefanski and his staff, the final stretch of the season may be less about wins and losses and more about finding out whether Dillon Gabriel can develop into the team’s quarterback of the future.