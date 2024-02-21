Awful Steelers Stat Post Ben Roethlisberger Retirement Makes Fans Ask For a Star Quarterback

The Steeler Nation is very frustrated with Pittsburgh’s ongoing quarterback dilemma. They feel that their franchise is opting to ignore the fact that both Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are not effective options to build a championship team. Which is true to some extent. Simply repeating the past tactics will not solve their problems. Potentially, a thorough quarterback plan is necessary for the team to move forward.

Nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson is becoming an interesting prospect to be acquired by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson is already navigating challenges with the Denver Broncos post-trade from the Seattle Seahawks. The deadline is set for March 17, before which they need to make a decision — or Russell’s $37 million base salary for 2025 will become fully guaranteed.

The speculation has sparked interest among the fans, as the Steelers could land the quarterback as a potential upgrade at a similar price tag. Especially after a tweet, by MLFootball, that has surfaced online that highlights the Blitzburgh offensive downfall. As it turns out, they have managed to tally only 25 passing touchdowns in their last two seasons, the league’s worst.

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers are not interested in pursuing a starting quarterback, and that includes Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, and possibly Russell Wilson. They plan to give Kenny Pickett a chance for a third season to see if he can lead the team to even greater success. However, fans are unhappy with this decision.

Ben Roethlisberger’s legacy with the Steelers extends beyond stats and stepping into his shoes is not an easy task. The two-time Super Bowl Champion has 64,088 passing yards and 418 touchdown passes in his 18-season career. Beyond this, his stats include a 64.4% career completion percentage, 211 interceptions, and 19 rushing touchdowns. The Steelers definitely need to pull up their socks and get a quarterback who can match their legend.

Quarterback Options for the Steelers to Address Their QB Issues

To put things into perspective, since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, Josh Allen alone has thrown 64 touchdowns in the past two seasons. Now, the Steelers must evaluate and revamp their quarterback position. There are several options in the upcoming offseason. Let’s take a look at five excellent prospects that could lead the Steelers’ side to great heights.

Jayden Daniels (Draft: LSU) Kirk Cousins (Free Agency) Russell Wilson (Trade from Broncos) Justin Fields (Trade from Bears) Drake Maye (Trade: UNC)

The Black and Gold are set with their pick in the forthcoming 2024 NFL Draft, and they could consider LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. He is rated as the third quarterback in this year’s quarterback group and could add an exciting element to the Steelers offense. Daniels is known for his ability to both pass and run the ball, and his excellent performance with the Tigers even landed him the Heisman.

The possibility of signing veterans like Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson could also enhance their chances in the AFC. They know how to lead a franchise and can easily revitalize the offense with their current weapons in both the passing and running games.

Moreover, Justin Fields has an uncertain future with the Bears, with no shortage of rumors for a trade. Fields does need improvements as a passer, especially in timing and anticipation. But then again, he is a better option than the options available currently on the Steelers roster.

The Steelers can consider a huge trade-up in the draft to select Drake Maye from North Carolina. Which would be possible after giving up future draft picks. They may need to negotiate with teams, such as New England or Arizona. The franchises might not be in good communication but some splendid actions need to be taken soon to have some weightage in the conference.