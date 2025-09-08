Fact Check: Had Jake Tonges, Who Replaced George Kittle, Never Caught a Pass in NFL Before Seahawks Game?

The San Francisco 49ers, much like last season, came into the 2025 regular season with a slew of injuries and even NFL-sanctioned suspensions. Despite the concerning injury reports, however, the NFC’s perennial contenders were able to walk away from Week 1 with a 1-0 record after a 17-13 victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

Much like the rest of the league, the Niners’ Week 1 contest was full of surprises, but perhaps none were bigger than the emergence of their secondary tight end, Jake Tonges. San Francisco’s star tight end, George Kittle, was able to notch four receptions on four targets for a total of 25 receiving yards and a touchdown, but an untimely injury saw him be removed from the contest with more than 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

From there, the rather unknown hero in Tonges took over, and it was a surprise to both NFL fans and the 49ers themselves. The former Chicago Bear was able to snag all three of his targets, recording 15 receiving yards and the defining touchdown of the contest.

Even though he initially joined the league in 2022, Brock Purdy’s last-minute two-yard pass to the tight end proved to be the first reception of his professional career. Heading into today’s contest, Tonges had yet to field his first NFL reception, and he had no expectations of doing so when stepping on the field.

Nevertheless, he delivered when it mattered the most, and from there, it was off to the races.

Having earned the trust of his quarterback, Tonges would immediately receive another pass from Purdy, this time for nine yards. After a pair of rushes from Christian McCaffrey, Purdy would once again connect with his unlikely tight end, and this time, it was for the game-winning score.

Tonges’ four-yard catch gave San Francisco a 16-13 lead, and the extra point field goal try from Jake Moody was nothing more than a formality. Suffice to say, for both the 49ers and for Tonges, it was a picture perfect drive.

Between Brandon Aiyuk’s lack of availability, the now-hobbled status of Kittle, and the suspension of Demarcus Robinson, San Francisco is going to be short staffed in the receiving department for the next several weeks. Luckily enough, for Tonges, that means new opportunities.

After an emphatic performance in Week 1, it’s hard to imagine that he suddenly disappears. Even if Kittle is ready to go by next Sunday when the 49ers travel down to New Orleans to take on Kellen Moore’s Saints, it’s incredibly unlikely that he’s completely removed from the rotation given his performance under the wire this Sunday.

At this time, the severity of Kittle’s injury is unclear, and he is expected to undergo further imaging come Monday. Until then, however, fans of the bay area will have to hope for some continuity out of their new favorite tight end.