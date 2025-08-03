Gillie Da Kid Lashes Back at Johnny Manziel

Born and bred in Philadelphia, Gillie Da Kid recently started an online feud with Cam Newton after the former MVP left Jalen Hurts off his top 10 QB list. Gillie couldn’t wrap his head around it, especially since Hurts had led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, won it, and even took home the SB MVP.

Then, out of nowhere, Johnny Manziel jumped into the mix, calling Gillie “the biggest fuc*ing loser on the planet” and even threatening to slap him for his antics. Now, the Philly rapper has a few words of his own for this unexpected third wheel.

Taking to Instagram, the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcaster shared a video, which we have to admit was pretty funny. It starts with him out of frame, saying things like, “Come on, Johnny. Out of all the motherfu**ers you could fu*k with, what would make you stop at me, man?”

When Gillie finally appears on camera, he’s got a white substance smeared around his nose… twitching for effect. The implication was clear: he was suggesting Manziel made his comments under the influence. He even told the former NFL QB to check into AA meetings.

“I know exactly what it was. Ain’t no secret… Out of all the motherfu**ers on this planet earth, you gonna slap me? Because this ain’t 1917, Johnny. This is 2025, [expletive] fight back, Johnny,” Gillie said.

“The f**k make you think you just gonna slap a [expletive] and what you gonna do, walk about your business, Johnny? No, we gonna have to put on a bet tab for over and under how many days you gonna lay in the hospital,” he added, still twitching.

And since Manziel claimed Gillie had done nothing on the field while taking shots at actual players, the rapper fired back that Manziel hadn’t done much himself either. His NFL career was as short as it was forgettable, so we’ll give Gillie that one.

“You talking about how I’m the biggest loser and [I] ain’t did on the football field. Neither did you, Johnny. You was in the fu**ing league for two weeks. They sent you to the fu**ing Australian kangaroos.”

Here’s the full rant:

A post shared by KING GILLIE (@gilliedaking)

But why exactly did Manziel call the rapper out?

Well, Gillie Da Kid recently celebrated his birthday, and it was quite the event. A clip from the party went viral for all the wrong reasons, showing Gillie holding a Lombardi Trophy, calling out Cam, and saying how the former Panther never managed to win one in his career, yet still left Hurts off his list.

“Cam ain’t never had one of these… and I ain’t going back and 4th [& 1] with you,” Gillie said.

Re-posting one clip of this, Manziel tweeted, “Yo @gilliedakid, you may be the biggest fu*king loser on the planet. Talking like you’ve fu*king done anything on a football field. If I see you, just know I’m going to slap the fu*k out of you, trust.”

Guess we’ll see if Manziel fires back again, assuming he thinks it’s worth his time.