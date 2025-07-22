“Nick Saban Had Hip Surgery”: Colorado Insider Uses CFB Examples to Downplay Deion Sanders’ Health Concerns

Just because it’s the offseason doesn’t mean the press surrounding Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes has died down to any degree. From having his son’s jersey retired to concerning reports regarding his health, Sanders has had no problem staying in the national spotlight.

His recent press junket seemed to dispel those concerns surrounding his health, but there are still those who are wondering as to whether or not Sanders will be in attendance on July 28th for the start of camp. However, some, such as R.J. Young, are growing tired of the constant questioning.

“Nick Saban had hip surgery,” Young recalled, “and almost as soon as the next damn day, it felt, he was playing golf… These things happen.” Simply put, the physical capabilities of a play caller do not matter, nor do they need to be made public.

“You’re not going to ask Bill Belichick to run no three miles… Why is it important to us that Prime demonstrates that he is virile and healthy?” According to Young, it’s high time that the critics adjust their demands of Sanders as a head coach.

Unfortunately, that’s unlikely to happen given the polarizing nature of Coach Prime.

“I still think that there are so many people that are not just upset with Prime being Prime, they are upset that he got here without having to pay dues. Get out of here, man. The dude is among the youngest coaches in the BIG12.”

While Sanders’ refusal to confirm or deny any of the speculations surrounding his health may be a bit frustrating to some, it’s important to understand that almost no individual should be required to divulge their personal medical history and issues with the public. After all, America has HIPAA laws for a reason.

As Young suggests, the manner in which Sanders and the Buffaloes carry themselves may be inflammatory to some, but that’s not enough to warrant criticizing Coach Prime’s handling of an issue that solely involves him and his family. During his viral sit-down with Asante Samuel, Sanders noted that he was fighting something which is on “a whole other level,” suggesting that whatever his condition may be, it was rather serious at least at one point or another.

Thankfully, his health seems to be mimicking the trajectory of his program, as he’s rebounded quite well throughout the summer months. While it would be nice to see Sanders back with his players for the first day of training camp, there’s no inherent need for him to rush back.

Again, as Young points out, “You have assistances for a reason.” Suffice to say, Sanders is running on his own time, but fans can still expect him to show up for the program when it matters most. Odds are, by the time Sanders is taking the field with the rest of his herd on August 29th, the ongoing chatter will have proven to be pointless.