Tom Brady Doubles Down On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hattrick That Was Rumored To Have Fueled His Unretirement

Tom Brady returning for his last dance with the Bucs remains the messiest season of his career. With his marriage taking a heavy toll because of it, many wondered what reignited his passion for another season. As fans believe, his meetup with Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the top of the list of his trigger points.

Advertisement

Brady, while chatting with Ronaldo’s biggest cheerleader IShowSpeed, dished out a detail that could make one believe it could be the biggest factor of them all. When asked about his meeting with Ronaldo, Brady had nothing but a big salute for the soccer legend.

“I saw him play against Tottenham a couple of years ago and I went to see him play and got to see him after the game,” Brady said recalling the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur matchup in March of 2022. “So the people who owned the Bucs also owned ManU at the time when he was playing with them. And I got to see him go score a hattrick against Tottenham. It was a great game, I got his jersey from the game that sits in my office.”

Speed met Lil Wayne and Tom Brady for the first time and he decided to ask them questions about Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/c049R2gvmU — ryan (@scubaryan_) August 16, 2024

TB12 was open about how much he regards the soccer legend, so much so that he keeps his game-worn memorabilia right in his office. This shows how big of an impact the game had on him.

Tom Brady Gives Another Reason To Believe Ronaldo Made Him Rethink Retirement

Just one day after watching Cristiano Ronaldo steal the spotlight at Old Trafford, Brady announced he was coming back from retirement. Fans believed it was probably because he watched a (then) 37-year-old veteran become the star of the show that he believed it wasn’t impossible for him after all.

Ronaldo, who was the oldest player on the field in that game, also met Brady and his son Benny after the matchup where he gave his game-worn jersey. The sporting legends were seen having a chat afterward on a video that went viral in no time and fans were quick to suspect the man behind Brady’s return.

Now that Brady revealed that he keeps Ronaldo’s jersey in his office, it could only give a fan more reasons to believe the suspicion to be true.

The NFL legend has always been vocal about how much he regards great sporting talents. However, after witnessing such a legendary moment as a fan from the stands, he might have missed the feeling of being in the spotlight himself.