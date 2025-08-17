“Is That Blood Diamond?”: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Is Shocked at the Size of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Engagement Ring to Georgina Rodríguez

Kelly Stafford is about as unfiltered as they come. From revealing her household drama to weighing in on world events, you can usually count on her to share exactly what she thinks. She lived up to that reputation recently when she commented on the size of Cristiano Ronaldo’s engagement ring for his long-time girlfriend.

In case you missed it, Ronaldo is finally getting married. That’s right, after nearly a decade of dating his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, the two are officially tying the knot.

Rodriguez, an Argentine-Spanish model and social media personality, posted a photo of the ring on Instagram to share the news. The post has already racked up over 17 million likes.

With that amount of engagement, it’s clear the picture above made its way to every corner of the internet. It even popped up on Stafford’s feed. In reaction, however, she couldn’t believe how massive the ring looked.

“Is that THE blood diamond? Is that the Titanic diamond? What are we looking at?” Stafford jokingly questioned on her podcast, The Morning After.

Matthew Stafford’s wife then pointed out that she wouldn’t feel comfortable wearing a ring like that on a daily basis.

“That thing is huge… I wonder what is the process there? Like, does she wear it every day? I mean, she must have security with her,” Stafford added.

We agree with Mrs. Stafford on this one. The ring has a massive opal diamond in the center, accompanied by two complementary oval side stones. The sheer size of it will catch anyone’s attention. Plus, it wasn’t cheap.

One professional jeweler estimated that Rodriguez’s ring has over 30 carats of diamonds, while others suggested it could be as much as 40. The side stones add another carat combined. Given the amount of diamonds, it’s estimated that the ring is worth over $3 million, with some reports placing it closer to $5 million.

To answer Stafford’s question, it’s highly unlikely Rodriguez will wear the ring daily. One professional noted that the side stones interfere with her ability to fully close her hand into a fist. It also weighs quite a bit for a ring. So, it’s more likely she’ll save it for special occasions.

After all, the design is very unique. The ring looks as though it belongs to a royal family rather than a famous soccer player’s wife. Or, like Stafford joked, it looks like a diamond people would fight over. Rodriguez is a lucky lady. Not everyone gets to walk around and show off a multimillion-dollar ring on their finger.