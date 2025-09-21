mobile app bar

“Bro Going for 250 and 2TDs”: Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt Hypes Fans With Pre-Game Sean Taylor Tribute

Reese Patanjo
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Sean Taylor

Jacory Croskey-Merritt (L), Sean Taylor (R); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Most NFL fans know who Sean Taylor is because he was a cult figure. He was an exceptionally gifted player who made electric plays that would make fans go “wow.” He had a reputation for being half man, half beast, playing into a persona that the crowd loved, as he put his body on the line every Sunday.

Taylor is a pivotal player in the Washington Commanders’ team history. He was outstanding on the field, but tragically, he died suddenly at the age of 24 after being shot during a botched home invasion.

He has been enshrined in the team’s Ring of Honor and is considered one of their best players in franchise history. That’s why when fans saw the team’s rookie running back, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, wearing a No. 21 jersey in tribute to Taylor, they were hyped. It’s a jersey that stands out and carries meaning, and seeing a current Commanders player wear it added even more aura.

In fact, Croskey-Merritt strutted through the tunnel confidently wearing the Taylor jersey.

In response to the surfaced clip, fans were thrilled, to say the least. Many couldn’t help but predict that a big day is coming for the rookie.

“Bro going for 250 and 2tds today,” one wrote.

“God damn right……. LETS GO !!!” another prodded.

“Good gracious alive young fella. That’s the tone you settin for your first start? I expect a Big day outta you then. No pass,” someone else commented.

One fan even mentioned that Croskey-Merritt is making their starting fantasy football lineup, no thanks to the Taylor-themed outfit choice.

“That’s it. I’m starting him in fantasy,” they stated.

It sounds like the Commander fandom is pumped to watch Croskey-Merritt today. After Austin Ekeler unfortunately tore his Achilles last week, “Bill”, as they call him, will be getting his first start today as RB1. He’s an exciting prospect out of Arizona who couldn’t play most of his senior season due to ineligibility. But in the NFL, so far, he’s proven to be a secret weapon that Washington is just waiting to bust out.

We’ll see if Croskey-Merritt can make the most of his Taylor jersey choice and put in an elite performance today. The Commanders are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders at home and need to get back on track after a porous loss on the road in Green Bay last Thursday. Without Jayden Daniels due to injury, it’ll be Marcus Mariota piloting the team in a chaotic Week 3 situation. 

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Reese Patanjo

Reese Patanjo

linkedin-icon

Reese is an NFL Journalist for The SportsRush. He was a University of Oregon graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in writing and communications. A fan of the NFL since he was young, Reese is a Dallas Cowboys fan at heart. However, his favorite NFL moment was the 54-51 Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs in 2018. Reese's favorite player changes with time but currently he reps Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb jerseys. When he isn't watching the NFL, you can find Reese engulfed in any of the other major sports. He's a massive MLB fan, go Red Sox. He also loves the NBA and College Basketball. But pretty much any sport, Soccer, NHL, PGA,- you name it, Reese watches.

Share this article

Don’t miss these