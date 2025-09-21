“Bro Going for 250 and 2TDs”: Commanders RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt Hypes Fans With Pre-Game Sean Taylor Tribute

Most NFL fans know who Sean Taylor is because he was a cult figure. He was an exceptionally gifted player who made electric plays that would make fans go “wow.” He had a reputation for being half man, half beast, playing into a persona that the crowd loved, as he put his body on the line every Sunday.

Advertisement

Taylor is a pivotal player in the Washington Commanders’ team history. He was outstanding on the field, but tragically, he died suddenly at the age of 24 after being shot during a botched home invasion.

He has been enshrined in the team’s Ring of Honor and is considered one of their best players in franchise history. That’s why when fans saw the team’s rookie running back, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, wearing a No. 21 jersey in tribute to Taylor, they were hyped. It’s a jersey that stands out and carries meaning, and seeing a current Commanders player wear it added even more aura.

In fact, Croskey-Merritt strutted through the tunnel confidently wearing the Taylor jersey.

RB Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt has arrived wearing Sean Taylor’s jersey pic.twitter.com/R5nJFTpxAT — Skylar Nelson (@SkyMad03) September 21, 2025

In response to the surfaced clip, fans were thrilled, to say the least. Many couldn’t help but predict that a big day is coming for the rookie.

“Bro going for 250 and 2tds today,” one wrote.

“God damn right……. LETS GO !!!” another prodded.

“Good gracious alive young fella. That’s the tone you settin for your first start? I expect a Big day outta you then. No pass,” someone else commented.

Bro going for 250 and 2tds today — Rojo McDumpsack (@sackchiller) September 21, 2025

One fan even mentioned that Croskey-Merritt is making their starting fantasy football lineup, no thanks to the Taylor-themed outfit choice.

“That’s it. I’m starting him in fantasy,” they stated.

It sounds like the Commander fandom is pumped to watch Croskey-Merritt today. After Austin Ekeler unfortunately tore his Achilles last week, “Bill”, as they call him, will be getting his first start today as RB1. He’s an exciting prospect out of Arizona who couldn’t play most of his senior season due to ineligibility. But in the NFL, so far, he’s proven to be a secret weapon that Washington is just waiting to bust out.

We’ll see if Croskey-Merritt can make the most of his Taylor jersey choice and put in an elite performance today. The Commanders are taking on the Las Vegas Raiders at home and need to get back on track after a porous loss on the road in Green Bay last Thursday. Without Jayden Daniels due to injury, it’ll be Marcus Mariota piloting the team in a chaotic Week 3 situation.