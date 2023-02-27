Shannon Sharpe’s Age Old Connection With $150 Billion Brokerage Firm Might Shock Young Football Fans

Hall of Famer tight end Shannon Sharpe will forever be remembered in the NFL as one of the greatest of all time. His playing style and attitude have left an unforgettable mark on the community. However, one thing that fans would remember about him apart from his terrific performances, will be a commercial he appeared in, along with then Giants’ cornerback Jason Sehorn.

In fact, the commercial, shot for the now $150 Billion worth Charles Schwab Brokerage firm, is still one of the most popular Super Bowl commercials, even making an appearance in Super Bowl XXXV, when Sharpe and Sehorn faced each other. Though, it is not very surprising that such an iconic commercial will stand the test of time. It really shows Shannon Sharpe at his best. Not his football skills though, but rather his acting.

Trash-talking Shannon Sharpe dresses down Jason Sehorn in an old commercial

The commercial features Shannon Sharpe and Jason Sehorn facing each other in a football game. Though they were wearing generic football uniforms, this ad supposedly gave birth to the custom of trash-talking between the Ravens and the Giants.

In the commercial, Sehorn talks about Sharpe being a serious trash-talker. Though, if one pays attention to what Sharpe is saying, it will no doubt be a bit confusing.

Sharpe dresses down Sehorn in a way that not many would consider usual on the gridiron. Sharpe is seen mocking Sehorn about the latter’s lack of knowledge when it comes to investing. “I bet you don’t even know how to calculate a P/E ratio. I bet you don’t even know how to spell Dow Jones,” Sharpe says as he taunts Sehorn.

Sharpe and Sehorn were in awe of the commercial’s popularity

Back when the commercial was set to be aired in Super Bowl XXXV, Sehorn was just amazed at how long the commercial managed to run. He said, “It is amazing how many times they play that commercial and how many people have seen it. They have definitely worn it out. Last year, they played it and the same guy is looking like a genius now… now that we are in the Super Bowl, they are wearing the thing out.”

Sharpe recalled that the best part about shooting the commercial was getting to know Sehorn. He said, “I think the best thing was getting to know Jason Sehorn. He’s great. We’ve become good enough friends that I’ll be at his wedding… I think it was something special because they let me ad-lib. That’s my personality. That’s the way I would say something. That came across in the commercial.”

Shannon Sharpe, since his retirement, has established a name for himself as one of the best analysts and commentators in the NFL community. Along with fellow analyst Skip Bayless, he now hosts the show ‘Skip and Shannon: Undisputed on Fox Sports. However, their friendship has come under strain after Bayless crossed the line with Sharpe a few times. Will Sharpe leave and pair up with someone else?

