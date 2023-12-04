Caleb Williams Admirers are Agitated With Hypocritic Fans Who Called the Trojans QB a ‘Crybaby’ But are Lauding Bo Nix for Showing Emotions

Bo Nix concluded his five-year college football journey with a 34-31 loss against Washington in the Pac-12 Championship. Visibly emotional after the defeat, Nix finished his collegiate career on a bittersweet note. The Oregon Ducks could have secured a top-four spot in the College Football Playoffs with a victory on Friday night.

Advertisement

Bo Nix faced a heartbreaking moment after the Pac-12 Championship game loss. He was sitting in shock and shedding tears with his head covered with a towel as he realized he had reached the end of the road in college football. However, he marked a historic chapter as he holds the NCAA record for most starts.

Nix received plenty of fan support after he was visibly expressive of his emotions following the loss. However, some pointed to the contrasting reactions of Caleb Williams shedding tears after the loss to Washington.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JaMarrJungle/status/1730828213293580510?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MARCANDERSONNWO/status/1731068523890225543?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GoatvonDexter/status/1730821787976446299?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Both Caleb Williams and Bo Nix are anticipated to be the top quarterback picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. That being said, Caleb Willams also shares a similar narrative of impressive gameplay and turning heads throughout his career. Looking at the reaction by some fans, the juxtaposition of the reactions exposed a growing hypocrisy in the college football world. Why should two perfectly capable quarterbacks end up facing differing responses from fans?

Advertisement

Caleb Williams Faced Backlash After Crying as USC Ended Their Season

Caleb Williams faced trolling from college football fans after shedding tears amid the challenges of his team’s 7–5 season. Despite the adversity, Williams remains resilient, choosing to see the bright side and using his experiences to fuel his growth as a quarterback. However, some fans took a harsh stance, labeling Williams as “undraftable” based on emotional moments.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ToddMichael58/status/1721347105447379297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ElevenTwentyINC/status/1721652348576281006?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MayoMonkeyredux/status/1721628107818561718?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KeeperofReal16/status/1721234158263890111?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Williams even faced criticism for not speaking to the media after USC’s 38-20 loss to UCLA, just two weeks after his visible distress drew attention. Despite the adversity, Caleb acknowledges this season’s stark contrast to the previous one. He would indeed strive to focus on the present while larger uncertainties about the future persist.