mobile app bar

“Can’t Have Their Golden Boy Lamar Lose to a Rookie”: NFL Refs Catch Flak for Missed Penalty Call on Jayden Daniels

Jeevesh Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Can’t Have Their Golden Boy Lamar Lose to a Rookie”: NFL Refs Catch Flak for Missed Penalty Call on Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson
Credit – USA TODAY Sports

The fans are downright appalled by the lack of penalties missed in favor of Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders this Sunday. Jayden and Co. traveled to Baltimore to face the Ravens for their Week 6 bout, and it sure felt like the men in purple started playing a bit dirty.

For instance, Daniels was on the receiving end of a brutal hit from Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, which clearly warranted a roughing the passer call, but the referees chose to turn a blind eye and didn’t throw a flag, which has greatly upset the fans.

In addition to this hit, the referees are also being called out for missing three other foul calls, which could have helped the Commanders maintain their lead.

Following the conclusion of the game, which the Commanders lost by a seven-point deficit (30-23), fans flocked to social media to vent their frustration.

One netizen even went so far as to say that the flag wasn’t thrown because it would be bad for Baltimore’s reputation to see a rookie QB going head-to-head with a generational talent like Jackson.

Several others expressed similar sentiments:

To be fair, some fans were quick to point out that Jackson was also hip-dropped during the game, and it was missed by the refs, despite the fact that it’s now banned.

Referees missed another crucial call?

Both the Commanders and the Ravens are in 1st place in their NFC East and AFC North divisions, respectively. This means that the victors of today’s game, the Ravens, went home with the ultimate bragging rights of being the best team, following the complete chaos that unfolded on the field.

One such moment of chaos ensued when Jackson was knocked out of bounds by what appeared to be a hip-drop tackle. Yet, no flags were thrown!

Regardless of the outcome of the game, fans from both sides aren’t forgetting what the officials potentially missed at M&T Bank Stadium. As a result, the famous quips about getting the referees’ eyes checked have surfaced once again, especially as ‘lasikdotcom’ has been offering free eye surgeries.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Jeevesh Singh

Jeevesh Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Jeevesh Singh is an NFL journalist at The SportsRush who is credited with over 1000+ articles credited to his name. While he dabbles in both the NFL and NCAA, the latter is his favorite type of football to write about. His passion for NFL emerged for the first time when he saw the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes make some outstanding throws, which would eventually play a crucial part in their consecutive Super Bowl wins. Now, he sits atop a mountain of knowledge and always loves to look on to the punt kicks more so than the quarterback throws. Adding on to the heart-eyes he has for football, Jeevesh is also an amateur actor, poet, badminton enthusiast and an aspiring model all at the same time. The perfect juxtaposition of creativity mixed with his ability to narrate facts makes him a well-endowed writer that perfectly knows when to use silly-puns and when to be the concise journalist he can be.

Share this article

Don’t miss these