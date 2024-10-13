“Can’t Have Their Golden Boy Lamar Lose to a Rookie”: NFL Refs Catch Flak for Missed Penalty Call on Jayden Daniels

The fans are downright appalled by the lack of penalties missed in favor of Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders this Sunday. Jayden and Co. traveled to Baltimore to face the Ravens for their Week 6 bout, and it sure felt like the men in purple started playing a bit dirty.

For instance, Daniels was on the receiving end of a brutal hit from Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, which clearly warranted a roughing the passer call, but the referees chose to turn a blind eye and didn’t throw a flag, which has greatly upset the fans.

In addition to this hit, the referees are also being called out for missing three other foul calls, which could have helped the Commanders maintain their lead.

WOW: #Commanders rookie standout QB Jayden Daniels took a BRUTAL HIT from a #Ravens defender, and fans wanted a roughing the passer called. Refs have already missed three calls that should’ve gone for Washington…pic.twitter.com/NuhGrrjnGB — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 13, 2024

Following the conclusion of the game, which the Commanders lost by a seven-point deficit (30-23), fans flocked to social media to vent their frustration.

One netizen even went so far as to say that the flag wasn’t thrown because it would be bad for Baltimore’s reputation to see a rookie QB going head-to-head with a generational talent like Jackson.

NFL can’t have their golden boy lamar lose to a rookie — imani 3.0 (@positionsmafiaa) October 13, 2024

Several others expressed similar sentiments:

Refs only protect certain QBs. That should have been a penalty romo was like if that were me, 4 flags would have came flying in — Daniel Nicasio (@GManDaniel) October 13, 2024

Welp another year of doodoo refs — Toasty (@toasty_5676) October 13, 2024

They blind — RunItBackHerbo (@RunItBackHerbo) October 13, 2024

To be fair, some fans were quick to point out that Jackson was also hip-dropped during the game, and it was missed by the refs, despite the fact that it’s now banned.

Referees missed another crucial call?

Both the Commanders and the Ravens are in 1st place in their NFC East and AFC North divisions, respectively. This means that the victors of today’s game, the Ravens, went home with the ultimate bragging rights of being the best team, following the complete chaos that unfolded on the field.

One such moment of chaos ensued when Jackson was knocked out of bounds by what appeared to be a hip-drop tackle. Yet, no flags were thrown!

Obvious hip drop tackle not called. Do you agree with the no flag? #WASvsBAL pic.twitter.com/0EtV0ZfNgN — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) October 13, 2024

Regardless of the outcome of the game, fans from both sides aren’t forgetting what the officials potentially missed at M&T Bank Stadium. As a result, the famous quips about getting the referees’ eyes checked have surfaced once again, especially as ‘lasikdotcom’ has been offering free eye surgeries.